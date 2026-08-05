V2X Wins $87 Million Contract Supporting F/A-18 Mission Readiness

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V2X, Inc.

Aug 05, 2026, 07:30 ET

RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) has been awarded an $87 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to enhance the performance, longevity, and mission readiness of SUU-79 pylons supporting F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft operated by the United States Navy.

The SUU-79 pylons are critical sub-systems mounted beneath the aircraft wing, enabling the carriage and deployment of weapons, missiles, and other mission-essential stores. These components play a vital role in ensuring full mission lethality and operational effectiveness across a range of combat and support missions. V2X has supported sustainment of these Navy aircraft's systems, including pylons, since the first F/A-18 aircraft entered into service in the 1980s. 

Through this contract, V2X will sustain and modernize mission-critical capabilities by overhauling this key aircraft component for frontline naval aviation operations. By applying advanced repair techniques and lifecycle sustainment expertise, V2X helps extend the operational relevance of these platforms to ensure continued alignment with evolving mission requirements.

"This award reflects our continued commitment to delivering mission-critical sustainment solutions that ensure operational readiness for our naval forces," said Jeremy C. Wensginer, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "These pylons are actively supporting missions today, and our work ensures they remain ready, reliable, and capable of enabling full-spectrum combat operations whenever and wherever they are needed. This is yet another example of supporting the modernization of critical aviation systems."

Under the contract, all work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, with completion expected by January 2030.

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting right technologies including AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains and maintain relevancy for the evolving mission parameters.

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571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

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