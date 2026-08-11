Vaital Debuts on the Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Bellevue-based AI engineering firm ranks No. 119 nationally in AI and Data – Earning a Place among the Nation's Most Successful Businesses

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaital, the frontier AI strategy and agentic engineering firm delivering production-ready AI in weeks, today announced its debut on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list. Vaital secured the No. 119 spot nationwide in Artificial Intelligence and Data, alongside a ranking of No. 57 in Greater Seattle – the global epicenter of AI.

The Inc. 5000 represents the most prestigious benchmark of independent, high-growth businesses in the United States, placing honorees in the top tier of American enterprise. Previous list makers include Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, and Patagonia.

The national recognition highlights a breakout year for Vaital. The firm recently earned a 2026 CIO 100 Award alongside client PITT OHIO for N@TE (No Touch Email)—a custom AI solution designed and engineered by Vaital. The platform accelerated order processing speed by up to 60x at over 99% accuracy, lowering handling costs per order by 70%.

"The most important AI model is the business model. Most enterprise AI projects fail because they start with the technology instead of the business problem," said David Yunger, President and CEO of Vaital. "Our growth stems from doing the opposite: partnering with C-suite leaders to engineer use cases that directly drive the P&L. This recognition belongs to our clients, who have the courage to stop 'doing' AI and start delivering measurable ROI."

Out of tens of millions of privately held U.S. businesses, the Inc. 5000 honors the top one percent achieving sustained, rapid expansion. Companies on this year's list demonstrated a median three-year growth rate of 130% and added over 627,000 jobs to the economy.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 reflects extraordinary perseverance, smart decision-making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Their growth represents more than strong financial metrics—it shows the resilience and customer focus required to build lasting businesses."

For complete Inc. 5000 rankings and industry breakdowns, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Vaital

Vaital is the AI strategy and engineering accelerator empowering leaders to design, build, and scale custom AI solutions. Powered by more than 1,000 Forward Deployed Engineers, Vaital bridges the gap between complex data infrastructure and actionable business outcomes—delivering solutions that are human-led and agent-accelerated. For more information about Vaital and its award-winning AI engineering services, visit vaital.com.

SOURCE Vaital