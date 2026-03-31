Vaital Named by Inc. to 2026 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the West Coast

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list had a median growth rate of 94 percent.

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed Vaital, the AI strategy and engineering accelerator, is ranked No. 118 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies on the West Coast. The region includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals ranking offers a data-driven look at the most successful independent small businesses driving growth – and their contributions to the economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

Between 2022 and 2024, these 134 private companies had a median growth rate of 94 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 7,503 jobs and $2.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, is available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

"Being recognized by Inc. reflects both the trust our clients place in us and the urgency leaders feel to translate AI into real business outcomes," said David Yunger, CEO of Vaital. "Our growth is fueled by a singular mission: empower leaders to achieve unmatched AI ROI."

Vaital partners with enterprise and growth-stage companies to move beyond pilots and deliver production-grade AI systems tied directly to business performance.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com/.

About Vaital

Vaital is the AI strategy and engineering accelerator empowering leaders to design, build, and scale custom AI solutions. Vaital bridges the gap between complex data infrastructure and actionable business outcomes that are human-led and agent accelerated. For more information about Vaital and its award-winning AI engineering services, visit vaital.com.

SOURCE Vaital