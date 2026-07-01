Valleywise Health Board of Directors Announces the Selection of Dr. Michael White as Next President and Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maricopa County Special Health Care District Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it will appoint Michael D. White, MD, MBA, as Valleywise Health's next President and Chief Executive Officer at a special board meeting on July 8, 2026. Dr. White will assume the role on August 1, 2026.

Michael D. White, MD, MBA, to become Valleywise Health’s next President and Chief Executive Officer

Following a comprehensive national search, the Board determined that Dr. White's exceptional executive leadership, operational expertise and proven ability to integrate clinical excellence with organizational strategy make him the ideal leader to guide Valleywise Health into its next chapter.

"I am honored by the Board's confidence and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Valleywise Health," said Dr. Michael White. "Over the years, Valleywise Health has become an indispensable resource for the people of Maricopa County. Together, we have built a strong foundation that positions us to expand access to care, strengthen the services our community depends on and reach even more people with the exceptional care our team delivers. I look forward to building on Steve Purves' remarkable legacy as we continue fulfilling our mission of providing exceptional care without exception, every patient, every time."

Dr. White assumes leadership of Valleywise Health following 12 years of transformation under Steve Purves, whose tenure included opening the new Valleywise Health Medical Center, expanding specialty and behavioral health services, strengthening financial stewardship, and investing in graduate medical education and community-based care.

"Selecting the next CEO of Valleywise Health has been one of the most important responsibilities entrusted to the Maricopa County Special Health District Board," said Board Chair Virginia Korte. "We approached this process with great care, evaluating an exceptional group of candidates from across the country. Dr. White emerged as the clear choice because he brings the rare combination of executive leadership, operational expertise, strategic vision and a deep understanding of our mission and the communities we serve."

Dr. White has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Valleywise Health since 2019 and has been a central architect of that transformation. He helped lead the planning and execution of the move into the new medical center, drove the expansion of specialty and behavioral health services, and oversaw the continued growth of graduate medical education programs. He has focused on strengthening quality, patient safety, operational performance, and the overall patient experience — work that positioned him as the natural successor to carry that momentum forward. Korte said those contributions, combined with Dr. White's leadership style and deep understanding of the organization, made him uniquely qualified to succeed Purves.

"He knows this organization, understands our mission, and has earned the trust of our employees, physicians, and the community," Korte said. "We are confident he will continue the culture of transparency, accountability, and excellence that defines Valleywise Health, while leading the organization toward an even stronger future."

Throughout his tenure, Dr. White has prioritized strategic partnerships with District Medical Group and the Creighton University Arizona Health Education Alliance, reinforcing Valleywise Health's role as Arizona's public teaching hospital and safety-net health system. Recognizing that today's healthcare leaders must possess expertise beyond medicine alone, he earned his Master of Business Administration from Creighton University in 2019, complementing his medical training with formal education in strategy, finance, organizational leadership and healthcare operations.

"Over the past seven years, I've had the privilege of working alongside Dr. White as Valleywise Health has evolved into one of the nation's leading public teaching hospitals and safety-net health systems," said Steve Purves, CEO of Valleywise Health. "He is a steady, thoughtful leader whose clinical expertise provides unique insight into how operational decisions impact patients, caregivers, and the community. Dr. White approaches every challenge with integrity, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to doing what's right for those we serve. I can think of no one better prepared to build on our momentum."

Prior to joining Valleywise Health, Dr. White served as Chief Academic Officer for CHI Health in Omaha, Nebraska, where he provided executive leadership for academic medicine, physician education and clinical innovation across a large, multi-state health system. He also serves as Associate Dean for Technology and Informatics at the Creighton University School of Medicine.

Dr. White earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology, Doctor of Medicine and Master of Business Administration from Creighton University. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Creighton University, followed by a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Duke University.

The Maricopa County Special Health Care District Board of Directors is expected to formally appoint Dr. Michael White as the Chief Executive Officer of Valleywise Health during a special board meeting on July 8, 2026. For more information on Valleywise Health, visit valleywisehealth.org/newsroom.

About Valleywise Health

With locations throughout Maricopa County, one of the country's fastest-growing metro areas, Valleywise Health has a proud 148-year tradition of providing exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time. Today, the health system includes one of the nation's top public teaching hospitals, a world-renowned burn center and Arizona's largest HIV primary care center. From a new state-of-the-art acute care hospital, including the Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center and Level I Trauma, to three behavioral health hospitals and 11 community health centers, Valleywise Health is here for every member of the community. To learn more, please visit ValleywiseHealth.org.

SOURCE Valleywise Health