Clinical trial will examine whether early plasma resuscitation can improve outcomes for patients

with life-threatening burn injuries

PHOENIX, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diane and Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health is conducting a research study that will look at whether plasma, early in the course of treatment would help severely burned patients survive their injuries.

Diane and Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health

The Plasma Resuscitation Early for Evaluating Volume and Endotheliopathy of Thermal Injury (PREEVEnT) trial will include approximately 750 people aged 18 to 75. Patients who have severe thermal burn injuries covering at least 20% of their total body surface may be enrolled by participating emergency medical personnel after arrival to The Diane and Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health.

PREEVEnT is an Exception from Informed Consent (EFIC) trial, meaning that, the trial requires performing a potentially life-saving intervention in people who are too injured to give permission. This study will look at treatment for patients who have a severe thermal burn injury and will be admitted into the burn ICU. These patients are too injured to give permission before receiving the study drug. Permission for continued participation will be obtained from patients once they are able, or from their family members, as soon as possible.

For more information about PREEVEnT or to complete an anonymous survey on your thoughts about this EFIC study, please go to litesnetwork.org/PREEVEnT.

This research is supported by DoD contract award #: HT9425-24-F-0322. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

About Valleywise Health

With locations throughout Maricopa County, one of the country's fastest growing metro areas, Valleywise Health has a proud 148-year tradition of providing exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time. Today, the health system includes one of the nation's top public teaching hospitals, a world-renowned burn center and Arizona's largest HIV primary care center. From a new state-of-the-art acute care hospital, including the Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center and Level I Trauma, to three behavioral health hospitals and 11 community health centers, Valleywise Health is here for every member of the community. To learn more, please visit ValleywiseHealth.org.

SOURCE Valleywise Health