Valtir and Omnisight Announce Exclusive Strategic Alliance to Advance Proactive Work Zone Safety

ADDISON, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtir, LLC, based in Addison, Texas, and Omnisight, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, are proud to announce an exclusive strategic alliance that brings together two leaders with a shared mission: protecting roadway workers through smarter, more proactive technology.

Through this strategic alliance, Valtir will serve as the exclusive North American provider of the Omnisight FusionBLADE® platform for all Trailer and Truck-Mounted Attenuator (TMA) applications, bringing together Valtir's trusted roadway safety expertise with Omnisight's advanced AI-powered sensor fusion technology to elevate work zone protection across the industry.

Together, the strategic alliance establishes a new benchmark for TMA-based work zone safety solutions, one that combines physical protection with real-time intelligence.

A Strategic Alliance Built Around Worker Safety

For more than 50 years, Valtir has been a leading provider of roadway safety products, including truck-mounted attenuators, crash cushions, guardrail systems, barriers, and other critical roadside safety hardware. TMAs serve as the last line of defense, absorbing impact and protecting crews when errant vehicles enter a work zone.

Omnisight's FusionBLADE® technology adds a new layer of protection by helping crews identify potential threats before they reach the attenuator.

Mounted directly onto a TMA, FusionBLADE® continuously monitors approaching traffic using AI-enabled HD video and HD3D radar analytics. The system evaluates vehicle speed, trajectory, lane position, and potential collision risk in real time, providing critical awareness when seconds matter most.

The result is a unified solution that transforms a proven physical safety platform into an intelligent work zone safety system capable of helping crews recognize risk before impact occurs.

"Our exclusive strategic alliance with Omnisight is a defining moment for work zone safety and for Valtir's role in shaping it. FusionBLADE® transforms any TMA platform from a last line of defense into an active early warning system, giving roadside crews the awareness they need to potentially avoid an impact altogether. Valtir has always been the trusted name in TMA innovation, and as the exclusive North American provider of FusionBLADE® for TMA applications, we are proud to bring this technology to the entire industry, not just our own product line." — Cecil Brown, Vice President of EAS & Steel Barrier Sales, Valtir.

Intelligence at the Edge, When It Matters Most

FusionBLADE® was designed specifically for the realities of live work zone operations.

The system processes data directly on the vehicle using edge computing technology, eliminating the need for off-site processing and enabling actionable alerts in less than 100 milliseconds.

Because the solution mounts directly onto existing TMA platforms, agencies and contractors can deploy the technology without modifying their attenuators or significantly changing field operations.

FusionBLADE® also automatically records and logs near-miss events, providing safety managers with valuable operational insights and documentation without creating additional workload for field personnel.

What makes the system unique is its ability to combine multiple safety functions into a single platform:

AI-enabled HD video analytics

HD3D radar detection and tracking

Speed monitoring

Intrusion and collision-risk detection

Automated video event capture

Near-miss reporting and safety analytics

Rather than relying on separate cameras, DVRs, speed detection systems, and event recording equipment, agencies and contractors can deploy a single integrated solution purpose-built for work zone safety.

"This strategic alliance is about raising the standard for work zone safety," said Chris McGarty, CEO of Omnisight. "Valtir has built a reputation as a leading provider dedicated to protecting roadway workers and motorists, and we are proud to collaborate with a company that shares our values and commitment to innovation. Together, we're bringing advanced detection, real-time awareness, and actionable intelligence to work zones, helping transportation agencies move from reactive safety measures to proactive protection."

From Reactive Protection to Proactive Awareness

Work zone fatalities and serious injuries remain among the transportation industry's most persistent challenges. Traditional safety measures play an essential role in mitigating consequences when incidents occur, but they often provide little warning before a vehicle enters the work zone.

The Valtir and Omnisight strategic alliance is built around changing that reality. Both companies view this strategic alliance as a natural extension of their commitment to advancing transportation safety through practical, deployable innovation.

About Valtir

Valtir, LLC is a leading provider and global supplier of commercial highway safety products — including truck-mounted attenuators, crash cushions, guardrail, barriers, and more. For over 50 years, Valtir has pioneered the next generation of innovative safety solutions sold to more than 70 countries worldwide. For FusionBLADE® sales inquiries, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/Valtir-FusionBLADE

For Valtir media inquiries, please contact:

Theresa Stultz

[email protected]

Valtir.com

About Omnisight

Omnisight develops AI-powered sensor fusion solutions purpose-built for transportation safety. The FusionBLADE® system represents Omnisight's commitment to advancing worker protection through real-time intelligence, edge processing, and practical deployment in the field.

For Omnisight media inquiries, please contact:

Julia Skladzinski

[email protected]

Omnisightusa.com

SOURCE Omnisight