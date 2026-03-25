Valtir TMA + Omnisight FusionBLADE™: The Work Zone Safety Solution That Sees What Comes Next

Omnisight & Valtir, LLC | ATSSA Annual Convention & Traffic Expo Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, tens of thousands of roadway workers step into work zones knowing that a distracted driver, a moment of inattention, or a wall of glare could change everything. They pull on their vests, they trust their equipment, and they go to work. For too long, the industry has responded to danger after it strikes. That changes now.

Omnisight and Valtir are proud to introduce their joint work zone safety solution, the Omnisight FusionBLADE™ mounted on the Valtir Truck-Mounted Attenuator (TMA). This solution debuted as one of the most innovative solutions at the 2026 ATSSA Annual Convention & Traffic Expo in Houston, Texas. This is not just a new product. It is a new standard of care for the men and women who build and maintain the roads we all travel.

A Collaboration Built on Purpose

Valtir has spent decades engineering the physical barrier between workers and traffic. The TMA is the last line of defense, a crash-absorbing shield that takes the hit so workers don't have to. But what if the threat could be identified before impact? What if the system could see danger coming and act?

Omnisight's FusionBLADE™ mounts directly onto Valtir's TMA, transforming an already proven safety platform into an intelligent, proactive solution. The result is a fusion of physical protection and AI-driven awareness that the industry has never seen, and workers have long deserved.

"Historically, our industry has focused on protecting crews once a vehicle reaches the work zone. While that protection remains critical, FusionBLADE™ adds a vital layer of proactive safety by helping crews recognize risk before a vehicle ever reaches the attenuator. Seeing this technology in action made its predictive potential clear, and the overwhelming feedback from safety professionals at ATSSA confirms there's real excitement about what this kind of capability could mean and that the industry is ready for this level of innovation." -— Cecil Brown, Vice President of Business Development, Valtir.

The Technology: Intelligence at the Edge, When It Matters Most

The FusionBLADE™ system combines AI-enabled HD video and HD3D radar analytics to continuously evaluate every approaching vehicle, from its speed, trajectory, and lane position in real time. It doesn't wait for impact. It identifies collision and near-miss risk before it happens, delivering alerts with accuracy that holds up across changing traffic patterns, low visibility, rain, and night conditions.

What makes this system truly remarkable is what it doesn't require:

No off-site processing required. The FusionBLADE™ processes everything at the edge, on the truck, in under 100 milliseconds, fast enough to matter when seconds are the difference between a close call and a catastrophe.

The FusionBLADE™ processes everything at the edge, on the truck, in under 100 milliseconds, fast enough to matter when seconds are the difference between a close call and a catastrophe. No attenuator modification. The system mounts seamlessly onto existing Valtir TMAs, meaning crews can deploy it without downtime, additional training, or disruption to their workflow.

The system mounts seamlessly onto existing Valtir TMAs, meaning crews can deploy it without downtime, additional training, or disruption to their workflow. No added workload for operators. Near-miss events are automatically logged and video-clipped, giving safety managers actionable data without requiring anyone in the field to do anything extra.

This is technology built specifically for live TMA operations, not adapted but purpose-built for the realities of temporary traffic control.

"At Omnisight, we believe that the same sensor intelligence keeping smart cities moving should be protecting the people who build them. The FusionBLADE™ mounted on Valtir's TMA is exactly that belief made real: one unified device that sees danger coming and acts before it arrives. Being recognized at ATSSA alongside the safety professionals who live this reality every day reminded us why we do this work. The roads don't build themselves, and the people who build them deserve every advantage we can give them." -— Chris McGarty, Chief Executive Officer, Omnisight.

From Reactive to Proactive: A Turning Point for Worker Safety

The statistics are there. Work zone fatalities remain one of the most persistent tragedies in transportation. For years, the industry's response has largely been reactive, better barriers, brighter vests, louder warnings. All important. All necessary. But none of them see what's coming.

The Valtir TMA + Omnisight FusionBLADE™ solution represents a fundamental shift in work zone safety: from protecting workers after a threat arrives, to identifying and alerting before one ever does. It is proactive safety, the kind that doesn't just minimize harm, but works to prevent it entirely.

For the families who send someone to a work zone every morning, this matters. For the crews who spend their careers building the infrastructure that connects our communities, this matters. For an industry that has long said it can do better, this is doing better.

Recognized for Innovation at ATSSA 2026

Omnisight and Valtir are honored to be recognized as one of the top innovative solutions at this year's ATSSA Annual Convention & Traffic Expo. That recognition reflects not just the technology, but the mission behind it, a shared belief that no roadway worker should be left unprotected by the limits of what we can see coming.

The FusionBLADE™ stands alone in the market as the only radar and video combination device purpose-built for proactive work zone safety. Where crews once had to piece together cameras, DVR systems, standalone speed detection equipment, and separate crash recording devices, the FusionBLADE™ replaces them all with a single, unified solution. One device measures speed, captures video, detects intrusions, and automatically logs safety-critical events, eliminating the hardware clutter and integration complexity that has long slowed adoption of meaningful safety technology in the field. It is simpler, smarter, and built for the people who need it most.

Unveiling the FusionBLADE™ to the work zone safety community for the first time during ATSSA's New Product Roll Out was something the teams on both sides had worked long and hard toward, and seeing it received with such enthusiasm was deeply meaningful. The conversations on that floor, with contractors, safety directors, and the workers who live this reality every day, affirmed what drove this collaborative venture from the beginning. The need is real, the urgency is real, and this community made clear they are ready for a new way forward.

About Omnisight

Omnisight develops AI-powered sensor fusion solutions purpose-built for transportation safety. The FusionBLADE™ system represents Omnisight's commitment to advancing worker protection through real-time intelligence, edge processing, and practical deployment in the field.

About Valtir

Valtir, LLC is an industry leader and global supplier of commercial highway safety products — including truck-mounted attenuators, crash cushions, guardrail, barriers, and more. For over 50 years, Valtir has pioneered the next generation of innovative safety solutions sold to more than 70 countries worldwide.

For Omnisight inquiries, please contact: [ Julia Skladzinski | [email protected] | Omnisightusa.com ]

For Valtir inquiries: [ Theresa Stultz | [email protected] | valtir.com ]

SOURCE Omnisight