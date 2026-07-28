Van Metre Homes to Break Ground on Luxury Backyard Townhomes in Alexandria This Fall

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Van Metre Homes announced it will break ground this fall on 38 townhomes at Banner Heights, joining EYA in bringing the community to life. Interested buyers can now join an Early Access waitlist to receive homesite details, pricing, and availability as they're finalized. Van Metre's townhomes will be built around a premium outdoor living experience, with a private, covered roof terrace and a dedicated backyard that never faces directly into another home.

Even as Northern Virginia townhome buyers have grown accustomed to trading outdoor space for location, demand for private yards has only intensified in recent years. Van Metre's answer at Banner Heights is a single, highly versatile townhome floorplan built around a backyard on every home, priced from the $1.25+ millions, offering up to 5 beds, 4.5 baths, a 2-car garage, and 3,086 square feet across four levels. Buyers can choose from 20 distinct ways to personalize before move-in, from interior finishes and additional bedrooms to an in-home elevator, covered terrace, wet bar, dry bar, and electric fireplace.

"Banner Heights is unlike anything Van Metre Homes has built before: a true luxury townhome, with finishes and outdoor living opportunities to match Alexandria's most discerning buyers," said Kevin Rabil, President of Homes and Manufacturing at Van Metre Companies. "This community is a reflection of where Van Metre Homes is headed, expanding beyond the communities we're known for and into the kind of elevated, urban-adjacent living our buyers have been asking us for."

Beyond the homes themselves, Banner Heights sits within a walkable, well-established setting: Kingstowne Towne Center directly across the street, trails connect on foot to Kingstowne Lake and Huntley Meadows Park, and residents gain access to a community park and playground, a putting green, landscaped courtyards, and the Kingstowne Residential Owners Corporation's pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and fitness centers.

"Banner Heights was at the top of our list the moment the site became available. A location this established, this walkable, and this close to Kingstowne doesn't come along often. There's also something full-circle about it: Van Metre's story began over 70 years ago at Burke Lake, not far from Banner Heights, so building in Alexandria feels less like breaking new ground and more like coming home," said Kevin Campbell, President of Land at Van Metre Companies.

Van Metre's sales experience at Banner Heights will be digital by design, a program buyers can expect going forward. Early Access registrants can select and reserve their homesite entirely online, personalize key design options, and write a contract before the end of Summer 2026, ahead of a broader community opening once the first homesites deliver. Visit VanMetreHomes.com/BH to register for Early Access.

About Van Metre Homes

Van Metre Homes is a privately owned homebuilder with more than 70 years of experience developing single family home, townhome, and condominium communities across Northern Virginia. Learn more at VanMetreHomes.com.

SOURCE Van Metre Homes