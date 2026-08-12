Vanderhall Unveils Limited Santarosa Launch Edition at Pebble Beach Automotive Week

Limited to just 50 individually numbered vehicles, the Santarosa Launch Edition introduces an exclusive collection of features for the debut of Vanderhall's next-generation electric autocycle.

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderhall today announced the Santarosa Launch Edition, an exclusive, limited-production introduction to its highly anticipated all-electric Santarosa. Limited to just 50 individually numbered vehicles, the Launch Edition represents the first opportunity for customers to own Vanderhall's newest premium electric autocycle while commemorating the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand.

Santarosa Launch Edition

The announcement coincides with Vanderhall's appearance at Concours Village during Pebble Beach Automotive Week, where both the Santarosa and the Brawley will be on display from Thursday, August 13 through Sunday, August 16. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience Vanderhall's expanding electric vehicle lineup, meet members of the Vanderhall team, and register their interest in the Santarosa Launch Edition.

"The Santarosa represents everything we've learned from creating vehicles that are as engaging as they are distinctive," said Kasey Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Vanderhall, Inc. "The Launch Edition is our way of recognizing the passion and enthusiasm of our earliest supporters by creating something truly exclusive that celebrates the debut of this remarkable vehicle."

Each Santarosa Launch Edition will feature an exclusive collection of premium appointments, including:

Individually numbered Launch Edition badging (1 of 50)

Exclusive Launch Edition specialty options package , featuring: Carbon fiber dashboard Carbon fiber glovebox Carbon fiber center console Carbon fiber door jamb trim Carbon fiber front spoiler Carbon fiber ducktail

, featuring: 40 kWh battery

Additional Launch Edition-exclusive features to be announced prior to production

The Santarosa Launch Edition will have an MSRP of $54,950, with initial customer deliveries expected to begin during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Reservation opportunities for the Santarosa Launch Edition will be offered in phases. Existing Santarosa reservation holders will receive the first opportunity to secure one of the 50 Launch Edition vehicles, followed by Vanderhall's authorized dealer network. Any remaining availability is expected to be released for public reservations by the end of August 2026.

Throughout Pebble Beach Automotive Week, visitors to Vanderhall's Concours Village display can explore both the Santarosa and the Brawley, speak directly with product specialists, and register to receive Launch Edition updates and reservation information.

Visit Vanderhall at Pebble Beach Automotive Week

Location: Concours Village, Pebble Beach

Dates: Thursday, August 13 – Sunday, August 16, 2026

Whether discovering Vanderhall for the first time or following the evolution of the brand, attendees are invited to experience the next generation of premium electric vehicles and learn more about the limited Santarosa Launch Edition.

For additional information and to register for Launch Edition updates, visit vanderhallusa.com.

About Vanderhall

Vanderhall is an American manufacturer of premium vehicles that combine distinctive design, innovative engineering, and engaging driving experiences. Operating under the leadership of Vanderhall, Inc., the company is expanding its portfolio of premium electric vehicles across both on-road and off-road platforms, delivering innovative products that inspire adventure, craftsmanship, and an unmistakably unique driving experience.

SOURCE Vanderhall North America, LLC