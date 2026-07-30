VanDyke Software's VShell 5.0 (Official) Secure File Transfer Server for Windows provides new features to improve convenience

VShell 5.0 for Windows adds the ability to troubleshoot, detect issues, and get a detailed assessment of your VShell configuration.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software®, a developer of multi-platform secure file transfer and secure terminal emulation software, today announced the official release of the VShell® 5.0 server. The new release provides an array of features to improve convenience and administrator control.

New Convenience Features on the VShell Control Panel

On Windows, save time by easily testing your current configuration. The new mechanism lets the VShell administrator easily run a scan that evaluates the current VShell settings and produces warnings and errors if irregularities exist that could cause issues. Danielle Argiro, VShell's Product Manager, said, "The VShell control panel itself can now report if specific combinations of configuration settings might be problematic. Using this feature can be very helpful in preventing unforeseen configuration conflicts from causing real problems."

Additionally, subconfiguration files that only apply to specific users, groups, or host locations can now be generated via the user-friendly VShell Control Panel. Previously, users had to manually create VShell subconfiguration XML files.

Fine-Grained Control over Public-key Authentication

A new interface allows you to comply with internal or external requirements for public-key authentication by selecting which specific algorithms will be accepted from the client, rather than accepting any supported algorithm that was requested by the client.

New Trigger Capabilities

New triggers to allow you to send an email when an upload or download fails. You can also take action on files or folders when the name matches a particular pattern.

New Platforms

Support has been added for macOS® 15 (Sequoia), macOS 26 (Tahoe), Kubuntu 24.04, and Kubuntu 22.04.

VShell 5.0 Includes Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of VShell 5.0 can be downloaded from the company's website: https://www.vandyke.com/download/index.html. VShell evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 60-day VShell evaluation period.

Danielle Argiro, Product Manager for VShell, said, "VShell provides security along with convenience and flexibility for file transfer using SFTP, FTPS, or HTTPS. Plus, our technical support team will be there to help when you need it. VShell lets you offer a wide range of file transfer capabilities to your organization and external partners with confidence."

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT® Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX® secure file transfer client, and the VShell® secure file transfer server. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

SOURCE VanDyke Software, Inc.