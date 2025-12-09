SecureCRT 9.7 (Official) and SecureFX 9.7 (Official) from VanDyke Software Improve Workflow with Snapshots and Transfer Pausing

The ability to save groups of sessions and their layout information helps in setting up different workspaces. When suspending a transfer is necessary, easy pausing and resuming provides greater flexibility.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and file transfer software, today announced the official release of SecureCRT® 9.7 and SecureFX® 9.7. The new release provides enhanced keyword highlighting, improved credentials management, and additional key-exchange algorithms.

Save a group of sessions and their layout information as a snapshot

"System administrators wanted to be able to set up different workspaces depending on the type of work to be done and where it will be done," said Maureen Jett, Product Director. SecureCRT 9.7's snapshots feature provides this functionality. Micha Bladowski, long-time customer, says, "Now if I get a call from a client, I'm able to open a new SecureCRT window from the taskbar with my other sessions related to that project, quickly do my stuff and close that window, and the original SecureCRT window stays untouched so I can pick up where I left off."

Ad hoc keyword highlighting adds convenience

In SecureCRT 9.7, the ability to type a word or phrase in an edit box on the toolbar to temporarily highlight a keyword makes it faster and easier to track specific keywords or phrases.

Pause and resume file transfers

When suspending a transfer is necessary, SecureFX 9.7 allows you to pause and then easily resume a transfer from the transfer queue, so it doesn't have to be cancelled.

Credentials manager improvements

SecureCRT and SecureFX allow credentials manager entries to be created without a username, which is helpful when authenticating to a Cisco device with an enable password. Sessions can also be configured to always prompt for a set of saved credentials when connecting.

Algorithm support

SecureCRT and SecureFX now support the diffie-hellman-group15-sha512 and diffie-hellman-group17-sha512 key-exchange algorithms.

SecureCRT 9.7 (Official) and SecureFX 9.7 (Official) Include Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the company's website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT® Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX® secure file transfer client, and the VShell secure file transfer server. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

