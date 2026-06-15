Vanguard names Manish Nagar as next Chief Risk Officer

Managing Directors Joe Brennan and John James to retire later this year

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard announced today that Manish Nagar has been named the company's chief risk officer and a managing director of the firm, effective January 1, 2027.

Manish Nagar, Vanguard.

Manish currently serves as Vanguard's head of Business & Operational Risk, overseeing risk governance for the firm's global client-facing businesses. He joined Vanguard in 2000, and has held positions of increasing responsibility across investment management, IT, and operational risk functions, including as chief risk officer for investment management, head of risk for the firm's European businesses, and as Vanguard's chief information security officer.

"Manish has helped shape how we think about risk for more than 25 years, helping us evolve from strong individual capabilities into a more integrated, enterprise discipline," said Greg Davis, Vanguard president and chief investment officer. "He brings both depth and range across investments, IT, cyber, and operational risk, and he is a proven developer of talent who will help us continue to strengthen the next generation of Vanguard leaders."

The firm's Global Risk & Security division, under Manish, will continue to report to Greg.

Manish will succeed Joe Brennan, who will retire from Vanguard at the end of the year after more than three decades serving Vanguard investors and crew. Joe joined Vanguard in 1991 as an analyst and trader in the firm's Fixed Income Group, and has held several senior leadership roles including global head of Index Equities, chief investment officer for the Asia Pacific region, and head of Portfolio Review. He has served as managing director and chief risk officer since September 2018.

Additionally, the company announced that John James, managing director of Vanguard's Workplace & Advisor Solutions group, has decided to retire at the end of September, after 18 years of dedicated service to clients and crew. John has held several senior leadership positions since joining Vanguard in 2008, including head of Australia, head of Europe, and chief human resources officer. He was named managing director in 2016.

Both the Workplace Solutions and Financial Advisor Solutions divisions will report directly to CEO Salim Ramji and continue to be led by managing directors Lauren Valente and Amma Boateng, respectively.

"Joe and John have each shaped Vanguard in lasting ways through their leadership, their judgement, and their unwavering commitment to our clients and crew," added Salim Ramji, Vanguard chief executive officer. "Joe has helped build a culture where risk considerations are embedded in every decision—a standard Manish will maintain. John has helped redefine how we bring the full strength of Vanguard to every relationship. We are a stronger firm because of their leadership."

About Manish Nagar

Manish Nagar is a principal and Vanguard's head of head of Business & Operational Risk, overseeing risk governance for Vanguard's global client-facing businesses.

Prior to this role, he served as chief information security officer (CISO) responsible for Vanguard's global security program including security operations, security architecture and engineering, identity and access management, fraud detection and prevention, strategy, and security assurance functions. Manish has also served as the chief risk officer for investment management responsible for the execution, coordination, and evolution of the company's risk and quantitative processes across all global markets, and as the global head of investment risk and head of risk management in Europe.

Manish joined Vanguard in 2000 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility within the Planning and Development, Information Technology, and Investment Management divisions, along with numerous special assignments.

He earned a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from Bangalore University, in India, and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University, in the United States. A graduate of the Executive Masters in Technology Management (EMTM) program at the University of Pennsylvania (co-sponsored by The Wharton School), he also completed the Advanced Leadership Program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and attended the Investment Management Workshop at Harvard Business School.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe—directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

SOURCE Vanguard