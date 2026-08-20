Vantage Announces Appointment of Lucy Fato as General Counsel

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. ("Vantage") today announced that Lucy Fato has joined Vantage as General Counsel. She will serve on the Vantage leadership team and act as a strategic advisor to Marc Grandisson, Executive Chairman of Vantage.

Ms. Fato brings more than three decades of legal, compliance, regulatory, and corporate governance leadership across the insurance and financial services industries. She joins Vantage from Seaport Entertainment Group (SEG), where she served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary since SEG was spun off by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) in August 2024. Earlier in her career, she was Vice Chair and General Counsel of American International Group (AIG), where she oversaw the company's global legal, compliance, communications, and government affairs functions; General Counsel and Head of the Americas at private investigative firm Nardello & Co.; General Counsel of S&P Global (formerly McGraw Hill Financial); and Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Marsh McLennan. She began her career at Davis Polk & Wardwell, where she spent 14 years, including five as a partner in the capital markets group.

Her appointment comes as Vantage enters its next chapter as part of Howard Hughes Holdings, which completed its acquisition of the company in June 2026. Ms. Fato succeeds Bobbi Anderson, who has stepped down from her role at Vantage.

"Lucy is a proven leader with a track record of guiding our industry's most respected companies through growth and transformation, and her judgment across complex legal and regulatory matters will be a tremendous asset to us," said Marc Grandisson, Executive Chairman of Vantage. "Her arrival strengthens our foundation as we position Vantage for long-term value creation."

"I am thrilled to join Vantage at such a pivotal moment and to be able to continue working with the leadership teams at Howard Hughes Holdings and Pershing Square as we look to the exciting future of Vantage," said Lucy Fato. "The company has an innovative and distinctive approach and I look forward to partnering with Marc and the entire team at Vantage to support our next chapter of growth."

About Vantage Risk

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in 2020 as a re/insurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, the Vantage team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on risk, combining experienced underwriting with data-driven insight to deliver stable capacity to brokers and clients. Backed by the permanent capital of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH), Vantage underwrites from a position of balance sheet strength across market cycles.

Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best with Positive Outlook as of June 2026.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. For the latest AM Best Credit Rating information, access www.ambest.com. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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SOURCE Vantage