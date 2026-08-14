Vantage Highlights Automation and Digital Finance Trends at Wealth Expo Dominican Republic 2026

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Vantage Markets participated in Wealth Expo Dominican Republic 2026 as a Diamond Sponsor at the Dominican Fiesta Hotel in Santo Domingo. The event included a VIP gathering on July 24 and the main expo on July 25, attracting approximately 3,500 visitors.

The event took place amid broader financial digitisation in the Dominican Republic. On July 23, the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic said it was working to implement a new instant-payments system designed to operate 24/7/365, credit funds within a maximum of 10 seconds, and allow non-bank payment service providers, including fintechs, to connect.

Against this backdrop, discussions at Wealth Expo focused on how technology is changing market access and trading behaviour. Rodrigo Martínez examined the shift from manual to automated trading, including EAs, copy trading and PAMM; José Flores discussed trading signals and copy trading within trading communities; Brissia Delgado joined a panel on the role of platforms in regional trading expansion; and Alan Freitag addressed discipline and process in trading decision-making.

Vantage received two event recognitions: "Best Trading Solutions" and "Best Copy Trading Platform."

"We were pleased to participate in Wealth Expo Dominican Republic 2026 and contribute to discussions around automation, digital finance and developments in trading technology. The event provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on evolving trends across the industry," said Marco Pisanelli, Regional Business Development Manager at Vantage.

Vantage's participation reflects its continued commitment to industry dialogue, financial education and discussions on developments in trading technology.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets, or Vantage, is a multi-asset CFD broker offering access to CFDs on Forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs and bonds through its trading platforms and services.

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Disclaimer

This release is provided for general informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice, or an offer or solicitation of any financial product or service in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions.

SOURCE Vantage