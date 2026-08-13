VantagePoint AI's Quarterly Giving Program Inspires Customers to Give Back to the Same Local Nonprofits

Wesley Chapel software company's charitable partnerships are prompting members of its trading community to make donations of their own

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VantagePoint AI, the Wesley Chapel based artificial intelligence trading software company founded in 1979, announced that its quarterly charitable giving program has begun generating an unexpected result. Customers are choosing to donate to the same local nonprofits the company supports.

VantagePoint AI selects a Pasco County nonprofit organization each quarter and makes a direct contribution. Each partner is introduced and recognized on the opening day of the company's three day VantagePoint University Summit, a quarterly training event that brings customers to the Tampa Bay area from across the country and around the world.

The company's third quarter partner is Kiddy Up Ranch, a Pasco County nonprofit that runs therapeutic equine and animal programs for children with special needs and for veterans. Kiddy Up Ranch also served as the company's second quarter partner, a rare repeat selection.

After Kiddy Up Ranch presented at the most recent Summit, one attendee sent the organization a personal donation of $1,000.

"The charitable giving philosophy started with my father when he founded this company," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of VantagePoint AI. "It has never been a marketing exercise. It is who we are. But watching a member of our community hear a nonprofit's story and then decide to support them personally, without anyone asking, is something different. That is the part I did not anticipate."

Watch Lane Mendelsohn discuss how VantagePoint trading software empowers more than just traders and investors.

Earlier this year, VantagePoint AI helped Grace's Food Pantry acquire a 26 foot refrigerated truck to expand its food distribution capacity, then followed with a donation of more than 2,000 pounds of food to help keep shelves stocked through the winter months.

Over the years the program has supported organizations working with children battling cancer, housing for the homeless, hunger relief, children with disabilities, troops serving overseas, and school children in need of shoes and socks.

"We are not handing out charity. We are giving people a hand up when they need it," Mendelsohn said. "Our customers come to us to become better traders. What we are seeing now is that they also want to be part of something larger. We are proud to give them that opportunity."

VantagePoint AI has served more than 50,000 traders across 127 countries and holds patented intermarket analysis technology. The company plans to continue naming a new Pasco County charitable partner each quarter.

See how VantagePoint's mission extends beyond trading in this conversation with President Lane Mendelsohn.

About VantagePoint AI

Founded in 1979 by Louis Mendelsohn, VantagePoint AI develops artificial intelligence powered trading software for independent traders. The company pioneered the use of neural networks and intermarket analysis in trading software and holds patents on its predictive technology. VantagePoint AI is headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida. For more information, visit vantagepointsoftware.com.

About Kiddy Up Ranch

Kiddy Up Ranch is a Pasco County, Florida nonprofit that uses horses and farm animals to deliver therapeutic programs for children with special needs and for veterans. Participants range from young children to adults.

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SOURCE VantagePoint Software