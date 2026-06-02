The Tampa Bay Times has selected its Top Workplaces for 2026, and Vantagepoint AI has made the list once again.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VantagePoint AI, LLC (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) has again earned a place among the Tampa Bay region's most admired employers. The Tampa Bay Times has recognized Vantagepoint AI as one of its 2026 Top Workplaces, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has secured this distinction.

Vantagepoint AI named top workplace for 9th consecutive year.

This honor is built entirely on the voices of the people who know the company best. The Tampa Bay Times bases its selection on confidential employee survey feedback, and the Vantagepoint AI team responded with overwhelming praise for the company's culture, benefits, and leadership.

"Nine years in a row is not something any company stumbles into," says Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI. "This recognition comes directly from our team, and what they told the Times is that this place feels like home. That means the world to me. When people genuinely love where they work, it shows up in everything we create for independent traders."

Vantagepoint AI takes pride in knowing that a strong internal culture reaches far beyond its own walls, shaping the experience of its employees, its community, and traders around the world. Mendelsohn described that environment as the foundation for everything else is built on.

"A great culture is the cornerstone," Mendelsohn said. "Teamwork, communication, innovation, positivity, purpose, integrity, and respect are not just words on a wall here. They guide every decision we make, and they shape how we show up for traders who rely on us every single day."

Vantagepoint AI was the first company in the world to put the power of AI in the hands of independent traders on their home computers. Since its inception in 1979, VantagePoint has worked to empower more than 47,000 traders in 138 countries. With the release of its first artificial intelligence software in 1991, the company gave traders the ability to see global intermarket relationships and predictive market forecasts up to three days in advance with up to 87.4% proven accuracy, powered by its dual-patented AI. Easy to use and favorably reviewed by industry professionals and users alike, VantagePoint gives traders reliable information to make trading decisions in just minutes a day.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family owned, VantagePoint is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Grace's Food Pantry, The LILLY Education Foundation, and many other non-profit organizations. For a private demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media contact: Jordan Youtz, [email protected]

SOURCE VantagePoint Software