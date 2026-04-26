VARON Celebrates 5 Years Supporting Easier Breathing for Customers Worldwide

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VARON is celebrating a meaningful milestone, its 5th anniversary, and is taking this moment to thank customers around the world who have trusted its oxygen therapy solutions over the years. What started as a mission to make breathing support more accessible has grown into a global community of users relying on VARON's advanced oxygen machines in their daily lives.

This anniversary is not just about the company's growth, but about the people behind it—the individuals and families who have chosen VARON for comfort, independence, and peace of mind.

Five Years of Supporting Easier Breathing and Everyday Living

Over the past five years, VARON has focused on one simple idea: making oxygen therapy easier to use, easier to move with, and easier to trust. From home use to travel needs, the brand has continued improving its range of oxygen machines to support different lifestyles and health needs.

Today, VARON offers a full lineup that includes compact portable oxygen concentrator models and reliable at home oxygen concentrator systems designed for long-term use. Many users also prefer VARON's lightweight oxygen concentrator options, which allow more freedom of movement without sacrificing performance.

"Our customers are at the center of everything we do," VARON CEO shared in a message marking the anniversary. "We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us over the past five years. Every device we create is built with real people and real daily needs in mind."

Designed for Real Life: Home and On-the-Go Oxygen Support

VARON's oxygen solutions are designed to fit into everyday routines—whether at home, during travel, or while staying active.

At home users continue to rely on models like the Serene 5 Home Oxygen Concentrator, which delivers steady medical-grade oxygen with quiet operation and simple controls. The Serene 3 offers a compact option for those who want efficient oxygen support in a smaller footprint.

For users needing flexibility, the VH-2 Pro Home Oxygen Concentrator provides adjustable flow settings and added features like nebulization support, making it a practical choice for daily home use.

On the portable side, VARON continues to expand independence for users who need oxygen on the move. The VP-8G Ultra Portable Oxygen Concentrator stands out for its ultra-lightweight design at just 4.37 lbs, making it easy to carry while traveling or running errands. The VP-6 Continuous Portable Oxygen Concentrator and VP-2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator offer additional options with adjustable flow settings and dependable oxygen delivery.

Each portable oxygen concentrator is designed with user comfort in mind—lightweight, easy to operate, and built for mobility without stress.

A Simple Way to Say Thank You: Anniversary Discounts and Free Gifts

To celebrate its 5th year, VARON is launching a limited-time global appreciation event with special savings across its entire product range.

Customers can enjoy featured anniversary offers:

18% OFF sitewide across all oxygen machines

across all oxygen machines Free VARON gifts , including a $30 store gift card and extra nasal cannulas with every machine purchase

, including a $30 store gift card and extra nasal cannulas with every machine purchase Up to 40% OFF selected featured products

Automatic discounts applied at checkout—no codes needed

Customers can also save more with bundle options such as the VP-8G Super Bundle and extra battery packages for VP-6 and VP-2 models.

"These anniversary offers are our way of saying thank you," VARON CEO shared. "We want to make it easier for more people to access reliable oxygen support at home and on the go."

Looking Ahead with Customers at the Center

As VARON moves into its sixth year, the company remains focused on improving its oxygen therapy technology and expanding accessibility worldwide. Future development will continue to focus on making portable oxygen concentrator devices lighter, more efficient, and easier to use in everyday life.

The goal remains simple: to help more people breathe easier and live with greater confidence and independence.

About VARON

VARON is a trusted provider of oxygen therapy solutions, offering a wide range of at home oxygen concentrator systems, portable oxygen concentrator devices, and advanced oxygen machines designed for home, travel, and personal use. The company is committed to creating lightweight oxygen concentrator technology that supports comfort, mobility, and better quality of life.

For more information on VARON's 5th anniversary offers and full product lineup, customers are encouraged to visit the official VARON website.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.com/

SOURCE Varon oxygen concentrator