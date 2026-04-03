VARON Marks Earth Hour 2026 with a Call for Sustainable Respiratory Care and Climate Action

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Earth Hour 2026, VARON, a leading innovator in oxygen therapy solutions, reaffirms its commitment to advancing both respiratory health and environmental sustainability. As millions around the globe switch off their lights for one hour to raise awareness of climate change and nature loss, VARON highlights how everyday healthcare choices—such as using an oxygen concentrator machine—can contribute to a greener planet.

Organized annually by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Earth Hour has evolved into a global movement that goes beyond the symbolic lights-off moment. It inspires individuals, businesses, and communities to take meaningful, long-term action for the environment. In 2026, the initiative continues to emphasize collective responsibility in addressing the climate crisis and protecting natural ecosystems.

"Earth Hour is more than a moment—it's a movement," said VARON CEO. "At VARON, we believe that supporting respiratory health and protecting the environment should go hand in hand. Our mission is to provide sustainable oxygen solutions that benefit both people and the planet."

Sustainable Innovation in Oxygen Therapy

Traditional oxygen delivery systems, such as bulky oxygen tanks, require continuous refilling and transportation—resulting in significant carbon emissions. In contrast, VARON's oxygen concentrator machin e technology generates purified oxygen directly from ambient air, eliminating the need for refills and reducing environmental impact.

From the Stationary Oxygen Concentrator designed for home use to the portable oxygen concentrator built for mobility, VARON's product lineup reflects a commitment to eco-conscious innovation. These devices not only enhance patient independence but also align with global sustainability goals.

Energy Efficiency at the Core

VARON integrates energy-saving features across its product range. The VP Series portable oxygen concentrator models, especially the latest VP-8G, utilize advanced pulse oxygen delivery systems that adapt to a user's breathing pattern. This smart functionality can reduce power consumption by up to 30% compared to traditional continuous-flow systems.

Similarly, VARON's Stationary Oxygen Concentrator units, such as the VH-3, include intelligent display technology that dims or turns off during operation, conserving energy and minimizing light pollution—an often-overlooked environmental concern.

Built to Last, Designed to Reduce Waste

Durability is a cornerstone of VARON's sustainability strategy. Each oxygen concentrator machine is engineered with high-quality materials to ensure longevity, reducing the frequency of repairs and replacements. This approach helps minimize electronic waste and lowers the overall environmental footprint associated with device disposal.

Reducing Waste Through Recertification

As part of its sustainability efforts, VARON has introduced a comprehensive recertification program designed to extend the lifecycle of its oxygen concentrators. Each unit undergoes rigorous inspection, testing, and quality assurance to ensure reliable performance, helping reduce electronic waste while promoting more efficient use of resources.

A Greener Supply Chain

VARON's environmental responsibility extends beyond product design. The company implements eco-friendly practices throughout its supply chain, including recyclable packaging, energy-efficient manufacturing processes, and optimized global logistics. By integrating sustainability at every stage, VARON ensures that each Stationary Oxygen Concentrator and portable oxygen concentrator supports a cleaner, healthier future.

A Message from Leadership

"Our responsibility goes beyond our customers' lungs—it's about the air we all breathe," said the CEO of VARON. "We are proud to lead the way in sustainable respiratory care, especially during global initiatives like Earth Hour that remind us of our shared duty to protect the planet.

Turning One Hour into Lasting Impact

Earth Hour serves as a powerful reminder that small actions can lead to significant change. VARON encourages individuals and organizations to go beyond the hour by adopting sustainable practices in daily life—including choosing energy-efficient healthcare solutions like an oxygen concentrator machine.

By aligning innovation with environmental stewardship, VARON continues to empower users with reliable, eco-friendly oxygen therapy options—proving that better health and a healthier Earth can go hand in hand.

About VARON

VARON is a trusted provider of advanced oxygen therapy solutions, specializing in the development of Stationary Oxygen Concentrator and portable oxygen concentrator systems. Guided by core values of innovation, quality, affordability, and environmental responsibility, VARON is dedicated to improving lives through sustainable healthcare technology.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.com/

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