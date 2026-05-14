VARON Celebrates Older Americans Month by Supporting Healthy Aging and Independence

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, in honor of Older Americans Month, VARON, a leading provider of oxygen and respiratory care solutions, is highlighting the importance of wellness, independence, and quality of life for older adults through reliable oxygen concentrator machine solutions designed for everyday use.

Older Americans Month, recognized annually in the United States, celebrates the contributions of older adults to their communities while raising awareness of the challenges and opportunities associated with aging. VARON's mission aligns with this observance by empowering seniors with reliable, easy-to-use oxygen therapy solutions that help maintain mobility, comfort, and everyday wellness.

"Maintaining independence and quality of life is essential as we age," said Jennifer Carrol, U.S. Marketing Director at VARON. "Our oxygen therapy solutions are designed to help older adults breathe easier, stay active, and continue enjoying the activities they love—whether at home, visiting friends and family, or traveling. We believe that everyone deserves the freedom to live life on their own terms."

According to the National Institute on Aging, nearly 20% of adults over 65 experience chronic respiratory issues that can affect their daily activity and overall quality of life. For these individuals, tools like portable oxygen concentrator devices can make a tangible difference in maintaining independence and engaging in everyday activities.

VARON's portable and stationary oxygen concentrators are designed with seniors in mind. Its stationary oxygen concentrator models provide dependable oxygen support at home, while each portable oxygen concentrator is built for flexibility and convenience during travel or outdoor activities. Features such as adjustable oxygen flow rates, quiet operation, lightweight portability, and long-lasting batteries ensure that users can remain active and socially engaged without compromising their comfort or routine. Products like the VP-6 and VP-8G serve as a lightweight oxygen concentrator option for seniors seeking both mobility and reliability, allowing them to enjoy indoor and outdoor activities with greater confidence.

In addition to supporting daily wellness, VARON encourages older adults and their caregivers to adopt holistic healthy aging practices. Simple lifestyle choices such as light exercise, proper hydration, balanced nutrition, and regular medical checkups can significantly contribute to maintaining energy, lung health, and overall independence. VARON provides educational resources and guidance to complement these practices and help seniors optimize their quality of life.

Beyond individual support, VARON is committed to giving back to communities through initiatives like "Oxygen for All", which donates oxygen concentrator machine equipment to senior centers and assisted living facilities. These programs ensure that older adults in need have access to the respiratory support required for a safe and active lifestyle.

"As we celebrate Older Americans Month, it's important to recognize the contributions of older adults while providing them with tools and knowledge to live healthier, more independent lives," said Jennifer Carrol. "VARON is proud to play a role in supporting everyday wellness and helping seniors enjoy life to the fullest."

For more information about VARON products, resources for healthy aging, or to learn how oxygen therapy can support independence, please visit VARON official website.

About VARON

VARON is a trusted provider of oxygen therapy and respiratory care solutions, committed to improving the daily lives of older adults and individuals with respiratory needs. With a focus on comfort, independence, and quality, VARON offers a range of portable oxygen concentrator and stationary oxygen concentrator devices designed for ease of use and reliability. The company is dedicated to empowering seniors and enhancing their quality of life through innovative solutions and community support initiatives.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.com/

SOURCE VARON