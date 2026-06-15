VARON Encourages Oxygen Users to Enjoy Soccer Season with Confidence at Home and On the Go

NEW YORK, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer season brings excitement, community, and unforgettable moments for millions of fans worldwide. Whether gathering with family to watch a match at home, meeting friends at a local sports bar, or traveling to experience the atmosphere of a live game, oxygen users can still enjoy every moment with proper preparation and planning.

VARON Oxygen Concentrators is encouraging oxygen therapy users to make the most of soccer season by prioritizing comfort, mobility, and oxygen support during game-day activities. With a few simple precautions, fans can confidently participate in watch parties, road trips, and stadium events while focusing on the thrill of the match.

Planning Ahead for a Better Match-Day Experience

Attending a soccer match or spending hours away from home often requires additional preparation for oxygen users. Creating a game-day checklist can help reduce stress and ensure uninterrupted oxygen support.

Before heading out, consider:

Fully charging your oxygen concentrator and any backup batteries.

and any backup batteries. Packing extra batteries if you'll be away from home for several hours.

Bringing charging accessories, including vehicle charging options when traveling by car.

Checking weather conditions, especially for outdoor events.

Carrying water and staying hydrated throughout the day.

Wearing comfortable clothing and supportive footwear for walking and standing.

Having a plan in place allows fans to focus on enjoying the match rather than worrying about equipment or power availability.

Tips for Watching Soccer Matches at Home

Many fans prefer watching games from the comfort of their living rooms, where they can enjoy the action with family and friends. Even at home, oxygen users can take steps to create a more comfortable viewing experience.

Some helpful tips include:

Position your oxygen equipment in a well-ventilated area.

Keep power cords organized to prevent tripping hazards.

Arrange comfortable seating that supports proper posture and breathing.

Take short stretching breaks during halftime.

Keep snacks, water, and medications within easy reach.

Home viewing can be an excellent way to enjoy the excitement of soccer while maintaining a relaxed and familiar environment.

Traveling to Watch a Match & Attending Live Soccer Events

Soccer season often inspires fans to travel for away games, tournaments, and family outings. Whether taking a road trip or visiting another city, or heading to a stadium to experience the energy of a live match, oxygen users should prepare in advance to ensure comfort, safety, and uninterrupted oxygen support throughout the day.

Large venues and travel days often involve more movement, longer hours away from home, and unpredictable conditions. With proper planning, fans can fully enjoy the excitement of the game while staying comfortable and supported.

Travel and Match-Day Preparation Tips

Confirm transportation arrangements in advance to avoid last-minute delays.

Bring more battery capacity than you expect to need for the full trip and match duration.

Keep oxygen equipment and accessories easily accessible during travel.

Arrive early to avoid rushing through traffic, crowds, or venue entry points.

Research nearby medical facilities when traveling long distances or to unfamiliar areas.

Review venue accessibility information before attending stadium events.

Check policies regarding oxygen concentrators and medical devices at the venue.

Choose seating areas that minimize excessive walking or stair use when possible.

Allow extra time for security screening and entry procedures.

Identify shaded or covered areas, especially for daytime or outdoor matches.

Listen to your body and take breaks whenever needed during the event.

Portable oxygen concentrators can help support greater flexibility and independence during both travel and live stadium experiences, making it easier to participate in memorable moments with family and fellow fans.

By planning ahead and preparing for both transportation and venue conditions, oxygen users can enjoy soccer season with greater confidence—from the journey to the final whistle.

Making Family Time the Priority

For many fans, soccer is about more than the game itself. It is an opportunity to connect with family members, celebrate favorite teams, and create lasting memories together.

Whether hosting a backyard watch party, enjoying a weekend road trip, or attending a local match, maintaining reliable oxygen support can help users remain active participants in these special moments.

Exclusive Soccer Season Savings from VARON

To help customers stay prepared throughout the season, VARON is offering special Soccer Season Savings:

18% OFF sitewide

Up to 40% OFF selected oxygen concentrators

30% OFF the VP-2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator

Bonus battery included with VP-2 purchases for extended outdoor use

Stay Powered Through Every Match with the VP-2 All-Day Power Bundle

For soccer fans who enjoy long match days, road trips, tailgating events, or family outings, the VP-2 All-Day Power Bundle offers dependable oxygen support with extended battery capacity.

Weighing just 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs.), the VP-2 is designed for everyday mobility. It delivers oxygen at 93% ± 3% concentration with adjustable pulse flow settings from 1 to 5, allowing users to customize oxygen delivery based on their needs. Its dual oxygen delivery system automatically switches between sensor and timed modes to help ensure a reliable oxygen supply.

The bundle includes the VP-2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator, all standard accessories (including one 8-cell standard battery), a car charging cable, an oxygen power cable, and two extra 16-cell battery.

Battery Runtime Overview:

Standard 8-cell Battery (6360 mAh): Up to 160 minutes of runtime

Extra 16-cell Battery (10400 mAh): Up to 320 minutes of runtime



With multiple battery options included, users can enjoy extended coverage for long soccer matches, travel days, and outdoor activities without frequent recharging interruptions.

Compact, lightweight, and easy to carry, the VP-2 helps users stay focused on the excitement of the game—not on finding the next power source.

Enjoy Every Goal, Every Trip, and Every Moment

From neighborhood watch parties to stadium celebrations, soccer season offers countless opportunities to connect with others and enjoy life's exciting moments. By planning ahead, staying prepared, and using dependable oxygen support, users can confidently participate in the activities they love.

This season, VARON encourages oxygen users to focus less on limitations and more on the experiences that matter most—cheering for their favorite teams, sharing time with loved ones, and making every match day memorable.

About VARON

VARON is dedicated to providing reliable oxygen therapy solutions designed to support mobility, independence, and quality of life. Its range of portable and home oxygen concentrators combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, helping customers maintain active lifestyles at home and on the go.

For more information on VARON full product lineup, customers are encouraged to visit the official VARON website.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.com/

SOURCE VARON