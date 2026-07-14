VARON Expands Pet Oxygen Solutions with New Portable Oxygen Bundle and Pet Oxygen Mask

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more pet owners look for ways to support their pets' comfort and breathing needs beyond the veterinary clinic, VARON continues to expand its pet oxygen product line with the launch of a new portable pet oxygen bundle and pet oxygen mask.

Building on its experience in portable and home oxygen concentrator solutions, VARON's latest products are designed to provide pet owners with a more flexible way to deliver oxygen support for dogs, cats, and other small animals—whether at home, during travel, or in situations where mobility matters.

Portable Oxygen Support Designed Around Pet Comfort

Traditional pet oxygen support often requires specialized veterinary equipment or fixed setups. VARON's new portable solution offers a more flexible approach by combining its continuous-flow portable oxygen concentrator with a specially designed pet oxygen mask.

The bundle provides a convenient setup for pet owners who want a portable oxygen option without being limited to a single location. With adjustable oxygen flow settings, rechargeable battery power, and a compact design, the portable oxygen concentrator can be used in different environments while the pet mask provides a comfortable connection for oxygen delivery.

A Comfortable Mask Designed for Different Pets

The VARON Pet Oxygen Mask is designed with pet comfort in mind. Made with a soft silicone cushion and adjustable strap, the mask helps create a gentle and secure fit for different animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, and other small pets.

Key features include:

Soft silicone design for improved comfort

Adjustable strap for a more secure fit

Compatible with most oxygen concentrators

Optimized airflow design to help reduce oxygen leakage

Lightweight construction for easier handling

The included oxygen tube and connectors make setup simple, allowing pet owners to connect the mask with compatible oxygen concentrators for convenient use.

Supporting Pets at Home and On the Go

Unlike traditional stationary oxygen setups, this new portable pet oxygen bundle is designed for greater flexibility.

Potential use scenarios include:

Supporting pets during travel or outdoor activities

Providing a portable oxygen option at home or away from home

Helping create a more comfortable environment for senior pets

Supporting recovery periods when additional oxygen support may be needed

With its rechargeable battery and portable carrying design, this portable oxygen setup allows pet owners to bring oxygen support wherever their pets need it.

Expanding VARON's Pet Oxygen Care Ecosystem

The launch of the portable pet oxygen bundle and oxygen mask expands VARON's growing range of pet oxygen solutions.

From dedicated pet oxygen chambers that create enclosed oxygen environments to portable solutions designed for mobility, VARON provides pet owners with more options to choose the setup that best fits their pets' needs and lifestyle.

By combining reliable oxygen concentrator technology with thoughtful pet-focused accessories, VARON continues its mission of making oxygen support more accessible, convenient, and comfortable for both pets and their owners.

About VARON

VARON is a healthcare technology brand specializing in oxygen concentrator solutions for home and portable use. With a focus on reliability, convenience, and user-friendly design, VARON develops oxygen support solutions that help people and pets enjoy greater comfort and flexibility in everyday life.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.com/

SOURCE VARON