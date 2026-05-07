VARON Highlights Wellness-Focused Mother's Day Gifts That Support Comfort and Independence

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families increasingly prioritize meaningful and practical gifts for aging parents and loved ones, VARON is encouraging shoppers to focus on comfort, wellness, and everyday independence this Mother's Day. Through its seasonal campaign, the respiratory care brand is highlighting oxygen concentrator machine designed to help users maintain mobility, confidence, and daily comfort at home and on the go.

Mother's Day has traditionally centered around flowers, cards, and dining experiences, but many families are now seeking gifts that provide long-term value and meaningful support. For individuals who use oxygen concentrator or prioritize respiratory wellness, thoughtfully designed oxygen solutions can play an important role in improving daily quality of life.

"Mother's Day is about showing appreciation through meaningful care," said VARON CEO. "For many families, supporting a loved one's comfort, mobility, and independence can be one of the most thoughtful gestures."

VARON's product lineup includes both portable and stationary oxygen concentrators designed to accommodate different lifestyles and daily routines. Lightweight portable oxygen concentrators are intended for users who value flexibility while traveling, running errands, or staying socially active, while home-based systems provide stable oxygen support for relaxation, sleep, and everyday use.

Among the featured products in the Mother's Day campaign are the VP-8 Lite portable oxygen concentrator, designed with lightweight mobility in mind, and the Serene 5 home oxygen concentrator, which offers adjustable continuous flow settings for long-term home comfort. The company also highlights the VP-6 continuous flow portable oxygen concentrator for users seeking a balance between mobility and steady oxygen delivery.

Rather than focusing solely on gifting, VARON says the campaign is intended to encourage conversations around long-term wellness and respiratory support for aging family members. The company also provides educational resources and product comparison guides to help customers better understand different oxygen solutions and lifestyle considerations.

As part of the limited-time Mother's Day event, shoppers can access promotional savings across selected oxygen concentrators and accessories, along with additional wellness-focused offers available through the company's online store.

For those shopping closer to the holiday, VARON is also offering digital gift cards with instant email delivery. The Mother's Day gift cards can be applied toward any eligible product on the company's website, giving recipients the flexibility to choose the oxygen support solution that best fits their individual needs and preferences.

With a growing focus on aging comfortably at home and maintaining an active lifestyle, VARON continues to position its respiratory care products around ease of use, portability, and dependable everyday support.

To learn more about the Mother's Day offers and available oxygen concentrator machine options, visit VARON's official website.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.com/

SOURCE VARON