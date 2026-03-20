VARON Launches Official Recertified Oxygen Concentrators: Trusted Performance, Accessible Price

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VARON, a leader in advanced oxygen therapy solutions, today announced the availability of its Official Recertified Oxygen Concentrator machines, offering reliable oxygen machines with the same quality as new devices at a more affordable price.

VARON Recertified Oxygen Concentrator Ensure Reliable Performance

Each VARON recertified oxygen concentrator is carefully inspected, tested, and restored by certified technicians. The rigorous recertification process guarantees that every unit meets the same high standards of safety and performance as brand-new VARON oxygen concentrators.

"Every VARON recertified oxygen concentrator is carefully inspected and restored by certified technicians," said VARON Quality Control Manager. "We make sure these oxygen machines deliver the same reliable performance, safety, and oxygen output that our customers have trusted for years."

Comprehensive Recertification Process for Safety and Quality

Before reaching customers, each oxygen machines unit undergoes multiple checks to guarantee quality and reliability:

Performance and safety verification ensures the device operates at full capacity without compromise



ensures the device operates at full capacity without compromise Oxygen output testing confirms precise delivery of high-purity oxygen



confirms precise delivery of high-purity oxygen Installation of a brand-new battery and sieve bed for optimal efficiency and lifespan



for optimal efficiency and lifespan Full functionality and system checks restore the device to factory standards



restore the device to factory standards Professional cleaning and repackaging



Complete set of brand-new oxygen concentrator accessories



This comprehensive process ensures every recertified unit meets VARON's strict standards, making it virtually indistinguishable from a new device.

Where VARON Recertified Units Come From

Recertified units come from demonstration models, good-condition second-hand units, lightly used customer returns, and logistics returns. Despite their previous use, most devices have minimal cosmetic wear and are tested to function like new.

Full Warranty and Support for Every Recertified VARON Oxygen Concentrator

VARON recertified oxygen concentrators include the full manufacturer warranty, a 30-day return policy, and U.S.-based customer support, giving users the same protection and confidence as with a new device.

Featured Models for Reliable Portable Oxygen Support

Both portable oxygen concentrator provide adjustable pulse flow, high-purity oxygen output, and proven reliability for everyday mobility.

Limited Availability

Recertified VARON oxygen concentrators are produced in limited quantities depending on recertification capacity and supply availability. Customers are encouraged to check availability regularly.

About VARON

VARON is committed to improving quality of life for individuals with respiratory challenges. Through rigorous testing, certified recertification, and reliable customer support, VARON ensures that every oxygen concentrator—new or recertified—meets the highest standards of safety and performance.

Media Contact

VARON Oxygen Concentrator

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://varoninc.com/

SOURCE Varon oxygen concentrator