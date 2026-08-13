Vaughn College Joins the North American Conference for Intercollegiate Athletics

The College Unanimously Accepted for Full Membership by Presidents Council

FLUSHING, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaughn College has joined the North American Conference for Intercollegiate Athletics (NACIA) as a full member effective for the 2026-27 academic year. The announcement was made following a recent meeting of the NACIA Presidents Council by council chair, David Cohen. The institution was unanimously accepted by the council.

"The addition of Vaughn College demonstrates the tremendous progress our conference has made in just two years," said President Cohen. "Their commitment to academic excellence, student development and competitive athletics aligns perfectly with the mission of NACIA. The future of NACIA is incredibly bright, and we cannot wait to see what is ahead for our conference and our student-athletes."

The NACIA is part of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) and has 12 member institutions across New York, New Jersey and Ohio. As the national governing body, the USCAA provides small colleges with opportunities to compete against institutions for national championships and student-athlete recognition.

"The move to the NACIA provides our student-athletes with another opportunity to compete and be recognized on a national level. It also allows us to compete against local colleges that are similar in size to Vaughn, creating a strong competitive environment for our teams. As our athletics program continues to grow, I am excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to our student-athletes," said Jihad Cesar, director of athletics and recreation at Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology.

VAUGHN COLLEGE: Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, nonprofit four-year college that enrolls more than 1,500 students in master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 16 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Ninety-seven percent of Vaughn College graduates, 77 percent in their field of study, are employed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In a study conducted by The Equality of Opportunity Project, and reported in The New York Times, Vaughn was ranked number one in upward mobility nationwide. For more information on Vaughn College, please visit http://www.vaughn.edu.

SOURCE Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology