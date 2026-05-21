Vaughn College Celebrates the Class of 2026 at its 94th Commencement Ceremony

Barry C. Bragton Jr., President of UPS Worldport Operations and Alumnus Delivers Commencement Address

FLUSHING, N.Y., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry C. Bragton Jr., president of UPS Worldport Operations and Vaughn alumnus, delivered the commencement address and received an honorary degree on Saturday, May 16, as the Class of 2026 celebrated its annual commencement ceremony. His speech emphasized remembering humble beginnings, leadership, inclusion and resilience in the face of adversity.

Barry C. Bragton Jr., president of UPS Worldport Operations and Vaughn Alumnus, delivering the address at the 94th commencement ceremony. Bragton receiving an honorary doctoral degree for his commitment to service-centered leadership, honorable military service and dedication to mentorship and inclusion. Graduates with their diplomas.

Bragton served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during Desert Storm as an aircraft mechanic and plane captain. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to New York to continue his education at Vaughn College, and began his UPS journey in 1994 where he steadily advanced through the organization, holding leadership roles across small package, hub and transportation operations and earning a reputation for operational excellence. Bragton was awarded an honorary doctoral degree for his commitment to service-centered leadership, honorable military service and dedication to mentorship and inclusion.

"Whether you end up in the flight deck or a boardroom or wherever else life takes you, never forget your humble beginnings. Your willingness to remember where you started is exactly what will make you the leader that everybody wants to follow," said Bragton. "In the Navy and at UPS, I saw that the most powerful leaders weren't the loudest ones in the room. They were the ones that asked, 'how can I help you succeed?"

Ms. Kenna Fullerton '26, who received her bachelor's in airline management, also received the prestigious Board of Trustees Award in recognition of her exceptional academic accomplishments and dedicated service to the institution, and served as the student speaker.

She reminded students in her address, "Consider your values in all that you do. As you experience challenges, success, make mistakes and continue to learn, your values will guide you. They will help you remain strong in the face of adversity and conflict, even if you are asked to compromise them. Always remember to take care of your community and let your values guide your humanity." Fullerton also urged her fellow graduates to continue what they have learned, that "One of Vaughn's core values is belonging— take that sense of belonging wherever you go, whatever you do."

President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo highlighted the College's commitment to academic excellence and student success. She recognized the faculty, board of trustees and industry partners for their contributions to Vaughn's vision to change the world one student at a time with a transformative education that leads to a lifetime of opportunity. "You have been challenged and tested – and have prevailed. This event marks the beginning of a new phase in your lives. I encourage you to take the time today to appreciate this incredible milestone, and to celebrate your triumph!" said DeVivo.

VAUGHN COLLEGE: Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, nonprofit four-year college that enrolls more than 1,500 students in master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 16 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Ninety-seven percent of Vaughn College graduates, 77 percent in their field of study, are employed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In a study conducted by The Equality of Opportunity Project, and reported in The New York Times, Vaughn was ranked number one in upward mobility nationwide. For more information on Vaughn College visit http://www.vaughn.edu.

SOURCE Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology