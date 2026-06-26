VaynerX Returns to Cannes Lions with Chez Vayner, Bringing Together the Industry's Top Marketers and Creators

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, VaynerX brought Chez Vayner to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, hosting 40+ events and welcoming over 1,500 guests across four days of programming. Chez Vayner became a go-to destination for marketers, creators, and brand leaders looking to connect beyond the main festival floor.

Chez Vayner Cafe Gary Vaynerchuk and Emma Slater

Across the week, VaynerX hosted panels, executive roundtables, creator conversations, a research unveiling with GenAI marketing intelligence platform Profound, intimate dinners, and late-night networking experiences. The conversations ranged from AI-powered discovery and the future of brand relevance to creator economy trends and the rise of the "Relevance Barbell" — a framework coined by VaynerX that argues brands must win on two ends simultaneously: algorithmic discoverability and analog, to remain competitive in today's fragmented media landscape.

Continuing its investment in the future of marketing leadership, VaynerX hosted its Future CMO Evening, bringing together emerging marketing leaders, industry executives, and Future CMO Summit alumni to celebrate the next generation of brand builders. Building on the company's broader Future CMO initiative, the evening reflected VaynerX's commitment to cultivating a community of rising leaders through mentorship, shared learning, and meaningful connections.

With the rapid rise of AI, in-person activations have become a crucial avenue for building authentic relationships. Chez Vayner put this into practice, bringing the industry's top founders and marketers together in one centralized space. The hub featured a special performance by Wyclef Jean, alongside appearances from high-profile talent including Flavor Flav, Keke Palmer, Emma Slater, Jason Tartick and more.

Beyond the main panels, the VaynerX Creator Studio served as an always-on hub focusing on creator authority and community-driven brand building. As the sun set on the Croisette, late-night networking took over at Le Bar 55, where VaynerX hosted a speakeasy experience presented by BLADE, providing a space for industry leaders to connect beyond the standard conference agenda.

Cannes reinforced something we've believed for a long time; the strongest brands are built by creating meaningful connections both online and in real life," said Avery Akkineni, Chief Marketing Officer at VaynerX. "Chez Vayner was designed to bring together marketers, creators, founders, and partners to exchange ideas, build relationships, and spark new opportunities. As our industry continues to evolve, the brands that win will be the ones that know how to show up in both digital spaces and IRL communities.

Ultimately, the week reinforced VaynerX's core belief for the future of marketing: the brands best positioned to win must master both algorithmic relevance and human cultural relevance.

For more information on VaynerX and insights from its Cannes Lions programming, visit VaynerX.com.

ABOUT VAYNERX

VaynerX is a family of companies building brands for the now. Founded by Chairman Gary Vaynerchuk in January 2017, the modern-day parent company is home to relevance-driving businesses including VaynerMedia, ChukMedia, Tamara Group, Gallery Media Group, Tingley Lane Trading, and VaynerSpeakers.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE VaynerX