VaynerX Launches Tamara Group: The Attention, Media, And Relevance Agency

The latest VaynerX company, Tamara Group, is named in tribute to Gary Vaynerchuk's mother, Tamara Vaynerchuk.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VaynerX today announced the launch of Tamara Group, The Attention, Media, And Relevance Agency, debuting with key clients including Ulta Beauty, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day, method and PetSmart. Tamara Group is built to provide modern agency services that help brands navigate the fast-paced attention economy.

Tamara Group Senior Leadership

Named in honor of VaynerX Chairman Gary Vaynerchuk's mother, Tamara, the company represents the next evolution of the VaynerX ecosystem. Tamara Group unites elite talent from leading publishers, advertising agencies, and fashion and beauty sectors, bringing together the sharpest minds under one roof.

With a rich history and expertise of the editorial industry, the agency brings together its publisher DNA and expertise in creative strategy, social content, influencer campaigns, and event activations. By combining media instincts with top-tier agency execution, Tamara Group helps brands build cultural relevance at the speed of the feed.

This unique blend of expertise has resulted in winning new business and expanded partnerships with legacy clients.

"Modern marketing requires the right balance of bold creativity and data-driven precision to build meaningful connections with guests," said Kelly Mahoney, Chief Marketing Officer at Ulta Beauty. "Tamara Group's relevance-focused and social-first approach helps us engage our communities in ways that feel more personal, meaningful and authentic. They are an important partner in helping us show up with impact across the moments and spaces that matter most."

VaynerX Chairman Gary Vaynerchuk adds, "Launching this agency is deeply personal for me. It's a direct tribute to my mom who empowered me and built the foundation of who I am today. As the third agency in the VaynerX ecosystem, her name fittingly serves as our exact blueprint: The Attention, Media, And Relevance Agency. This is a massive next step for us, and I'm thrilled to officially launch it today with my team and our incredible client partners."

Tamara Group is led by Ryan Harwood, a seasoned executive serving dual roles as CEO of Tamara Group and CEO of Gallery Media Group, VaynerX's modern publishing arm.

"With the official launch of Tamara Group, we are setting out to build modern brands and unlock true relevance. We're on a growth trajectory, and I'm honored to be leading this team that brings such rich expertise in social, creative, media, and strategy," said Harwood. "Together, we are bridging the gap between publishing instincts and agency execution to set a new standard for how brands win in a social-first world."

For more information and updates on Tamara Group please visit tamaragroup.com.

About Tamara Group (The Attention, Media, And Relevance Agency): Born from editorial, influencer, and experiential roots, Tamara Group is built to drive growth and disruption through the power of attention and cultural relevance.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE VaynerX