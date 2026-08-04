Vector Building Products Expands National Platform with Acquisition of Prestige Distribution

Acquisition expands Vector's footprint and strengthens its position as a leading Division 10 platform

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Building Products ("Vector"), a specialty building products distributor serving non-residential markets across North America, announced the acquisition of Prestige Distribution ("Prestige"), a leading Division 10 distributor headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, with additional operations in Dallas, Texas.

Founded in 2004, Prestige is a trusted provider of Division 10 and commercial specialty products, offering design, distribution, project management and installation services to customers across the United States.

The acquisition expands Vector's geographic footprint, broadens its product offering, and advances its strategy of partnering with leading Division 10 distributors. Prestige's market leadership, technical expertise, and longstanding customer relationships make it a highly complementary addition to the Vector platform. In connection with the acquisition, Adi Klinghofer, Co-Owner of Prestige Distribution, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer of Vector Building Products.

"Prestige has built one of the most respected businesses in the Division 10 industry, with a proven track record of growth, operational excellence, and customer service," said John Krawczyk, Chief Executive Officer of Vector Building Products. "Prestige expands our presence in key markets, broadens our capabilities, and adds an outstanding team to our platform. We are excited to welcome the organization to Vector and support its next phase of growth, while preserving the entrepreneurial culture that has been central to its success."

David Waxman, Founder and Co-Owner of Prestige Distribution, added, "Joining Vector Building Products represents an exciting new chapter for Prestige. Since our founding, our mission has been to provide customers with reliable solutions and unmatched expertise across Division 10 and commercial specialty products. Vector shares our commitment to customer service and brings the resources and vision that will help us expand our capabilities while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

With the strategic backing of Centre Lane Partners, Vector Building Products continues to expand its Division 10 platform through partnerships with leading operators across North America.

About Vector Building Products

Vector Building Products is a specialty building products distribution platform serving non-residential markets across North America, offering solutions for Division 10 products. Vector supports its partners by investing in people, technology, and infrastructure to be the employer and partner of choice for customers and suppliers. Through strategic partnerships with leading Division 10 distributors, Vector provides capital and operational support to accelerate growth while preserving the local relationships and service excellence that define each business. Vector Building Products was established in 2025 by Centre Lane Partners, a private investment firm, and launched its platform through its initial partnership with Spectrum Resource.

Learn more at https://www.vectorbp.com

Media Contact

John Krawczyk

Chief Executive Officer

Vector Building Products

[email protected]

SOURCE Vector Building Products