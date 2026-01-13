Vector Building Products Launches Premier Specialty Building Products Platform by Partnering with Spectrum Resource and Appointing John Krawczyk as CEO

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Building Products ("Vector") is excited to announce its launch as a premier specialty building products distribution platform with its initial partnership with Spectrum Resource, a leading distributor with branches in Dallas and Houston, Texas.

Vector Building Products delivers best-in-class solutions for Division 10 specialty products, offering a full suite of services and products including bathroom partitions and accessories, wall protection, fire protection, and lockers, for non-residential markets across North America. By partnering with leading Division 10 distributors nationwide, Vector invests in talent, technology, and operational infrastructure to set a new industry standard for service.

Vector Building Products is proud to launch alongside the Spectrum Resource team, whose reputation for customer service and operational excellence is well recognized in the industry. The current partners of Spectrum Resource will continue to lead and operate the business, ensuring continuity for customers, employees, and industry partners.

In connection with the formation of Vector Building Products, John Krawczyk has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Vector Building Products. With over three decades of building products distribution experience and a proven track record of driving organic and M&A growth, John Krawczyk will guide Vector Building Products' growth, while remaining committed to being the partner of choice for customers, employees, and suppliers.

"We are delighted to welcome Spectrum Resource as our inaugural partner given Spectrum Resource's strong legacy of exceptional service," said John Krawczyk, CEO. "We look forward to working with the Spectrum Resource team to accelerate growth and preserve local expertise and service, while continuing to build partnerships with other leading Division 10 distributors across the nation."

Spectrum Resource President Jerry Pham added, "We are excited to join forces with Vector Building Products and continue serving our customers and partners with the same dedication and expertise as we have throughout our history. With Vector's strategic support and investment, we are confident we can achieve new levels of growth while keeping customer service at the heart of everything we do."

With the strategic backing of Centre Lane Partners, a private investment firm, Vector Building Products is poised for rapid expansion through both organic growth and strategic partnerships in the highly attractive Division 10 distribution market.

For more information or for Division 10 distribution business leaders interested in partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About Vector Building Products

Vector Building Products is a specialty building products distribution platform serving non-residential markets across North America, offering best-in-class solutions for Division 10 products. Vector supports its partners by investing in people, technology and infrastructure to be the employer and partner of choice for customers and suppliers. Vector Building Products seeks to partner with leading Division 10 distributors, providing capital and strategic support to drive the next phase of growth. Vector was established in 2025 by Centre Lane Partners, a private investment firm.

About Centre Lane Partners

Founded in 2007, Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches transitional situations with a solutions orientation. Centre Lane has an experienced and collaborative team and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and Centre Lane's operational, financial and strategic expertise and support.

Media Contact

John Krawczyk, CEO of Vector Building Products

[email protected]

