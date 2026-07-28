Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp., LyoGenesis Plus and Wynn Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Manufacture Critical Care Medical Products

MEQUON, Wis. and LENEXA, Kan., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LyoGenesis Plus 1, LLC ("LyoGenesis Plus"), a company related to Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. ("Vector"), and Wynn Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Wynn") today announced they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development and manufacture of a new line of IV bag and vial adaptor products.

These products focus on drugs and drug substances on the FDA short list, which are eligible for expedited IND review. Production is expected to begin within the next three to four months, starting with the IV bag and vial adaptor products, an initial opportunity that, per Wynn Pharmaceuticals, may exceed $20 million per year. Across the full product line, the companies expect to scale to $64 million in annual revenue over the first five years. Under the collaboration contemplated by the MOU, Vector is expected to manage customer and sales relationships while LyoGenesis Plus serves as the contract manufacturer, with Vector anticipated to receive approximately 75% of sales proceeds from this product line and LyoGenesis Plus retaining approximately 25% in addition to reimbursement of its manufacturing costs, in each case subject to the terms of the definitive agreements described below. Because this arrangement allows Vector to generate revenue from its customer and sales relationships without bearing the cost or capital investment of manufacturing, management believes it represents a high-margin, capital-efficient revenue opportunity for Vector.

Under the terms of the MOU, the companies intend to negotiate and enter into a definitive development agreement and a related supply agreement, under which Vector will manage customer relations and sales and LyoGenesis Plus will serve as the manufacturer for new products designed to support delivery of critical medications in hospital and other medically supervised settings.

"This collaboration is a strong strategic and financial fit for Vector," said William Jackson, CEO of Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. and CEO of LyoGenesis Plus. "It allows Vector to generate a new, high-margin revenue stream through our customer and sales relationships, while LyoGenesis Plus expands its manufacturing capabilities into new areas of critical care. We're excited to bring our combined development and manufacturing expertise together with Wynn's deep knowledge of the critical medications market."

"Partnering with LyoGenesis Plus and Vector allows us to pursue innovative product development with a manufacturing partner that has the technical expertise to bring these products to market," said Paul Sudhakar, CEO of Wynn Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to working closely with their team as we move toward a definitive agreement."

The companies expect to finalize the terms of their collaboration through subsequent definitive agreements over the next couple of weeks. Additional details will be shared as the partnership progresses.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is a medical technology and therapeutic delivery company. Its intellectual property portfolio spans advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, regenerative medicine, pancreatic oncology, smart wound care, lyophilized pharmaceutical systems, and next-generation therapeutic delivery. Vector is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin.

About LyoGenesis Plus 1, LLC

LyoGenesis Plus is a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, development, testing, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including drug substances such as peptides. LyoGenesis Plus is a company related to Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

About Wynn Pharmaceuticals LLC

Wynn Pharmaceuticals is a supplier of critical medications used to treat patients in medically supervised settings. For more information, visit wynnpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed collaboration between Vector, LyoGenesis Plus, and Wynn; the anticipated terms, timing, and completion of a definitive development agreement and supply agreement; anticipated production timelines; and projected revenue opportunities, including the $64 million five-year revenue estimate and the $20 million annual opportunity referenced above. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, and assumptions of management as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the risk that a definitive agreement is not reached on the terms currently contemplated, or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the companies undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release is issued jointly by Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. and LyoGenesis Plus 1, LLC.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics