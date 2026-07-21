Vector Science & Therapeutics Announces Distributor Network Buildout to Support Its Peptide Portfolio Across Orthopedic, Sports, and Regenerative Medicine Channels

Dedicated distributor force built for the orthopedic, sports, regenerative medicine, and pain management and rehabilitation (PMR) channels, supporting commercialization of Vector's peptide portfolio.





built for the orthopedic, sports, regenerative medicine, and pain management and rehabilitation (PMR) channels, supporting commercialization of Vector's peptide portfolio. National distribution channel planned, with initial launch efforts concentrated regionally and/or by clinical specialty to control rollout costs.





with initial launch efforts concentrated regionally and/or by clinical specialty to control rollout costs. Vector is advancing a development-stage peptide portfolio targeting unmet needs in musculoskeletal health, including applications in soft tissue recovery and joint health. All candidates are investigational and have not been approved for any indication.

MEQUON, Wis., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or the "Company") today announced plans to build a dedicated distributor network to support commercialization of its peptide portfolio across the orthopedic, sports, and regenerative medicine channels. The portfolio is focused on the clinical areas of musculoskeletal conditions, soft tissue injury, and degenerative joint disease, including osteoarthritis. The specialized force is designed to place the Company's peptide-based recovery offerings into the clinical settings where these conditions are managed.

The distributor force will concentrate on high-value call points across the orthopedic, sports, and regenerative medicine ecosystem, including orthopedic and sports medicine practices, ambulatory surgery centers, regenerative medicine clinics, athletic training environments, and pain management and rehabilitation (PMR) settings. Vector will recruit experienced independent distributors and representatives with established relationships in these channels, enabling national coverage without the cost of building an in-house sales force.

The Company intends to build a national distribution channel over time and may elect to concentrate its initial launch efforts regionally and/or by clinical specialty. This phased approach is intended to test the commercial model in select markets before scaling nationally.

Over time, the Company anticipates this distributor force could grow into a national organization of up to approximately 20 distributors and as many as 300 sub-representatives. The ultimate size of the force and the timeline for reaching it remain uncertain and are expected to scale with the pace of Vector's commercial sales growth.

"The distributors who serve these channels are among the most sophisticated in medtech," said Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. "Building a specialized force now ensures our portfolio reaches the market with the credibility clinicians expect."

"This force will put our peptide portfolio directly in front of the clinicians who treat these patients, through distributors who already have their trust," said Barry Hix, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Vector.

Strategic Rationale

The distributor network initiative reflects three core commercial principles:

Channel specialization. Orthopedic, sports, and regenerative medicine call points require deep clinical fluency and established practitioner trust. A specialized distributor force delivers both from day one.





Orthopedic, sports, and regenerative medicine call points require deep clinical fluency and established practitioner trust. A specialized distributor force delivers both from day one. Capital efficiency. An independent distributor model ties commercial costs to actual sales, preserving capital for clinical and regulatory work.





An independent distributor model ties commercial costs to actual sales, preserving capital for clinical and regulatory work. Portfolio focus. Channel infrastructure dedicated to this portfolio lets Vector move quickly as individual products clear regulatory and market milestones.

The Company expects to announce distributor partnerships and regional coverage milestones in the coming quarters.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is a medical technology and therapeutic delivery company developing technologies intended to improve how pharmaceutical agents, peptides, biologics and other therapeutic compounds are delivered to target tissues.

The Company's intellectual property portfolio spans advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, regenerative medicine, pancreatic oncology, smart wound care, lyophilized pharmaceutical systems and next-generation therapeutic delivery technologies.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin.

For more information, visit https://vectorscience.co/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's plans to build a distributor network, the commercialization of its peptide portfolio, anticipated commercial strategy, expected distributor partnerships, and future regulatory and market developments. Certain products referenced in the Company's portfolio are subject to ongoing regulatory review, and no assurance can be given regarding their regulatory status, availability, or timing of commercialization. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to regulatory approvals and enforcement, product classification, market acceptance, recruitment of qualified distributors, competition, and the Company's ability to obtain financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics