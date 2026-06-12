Vector Science & Therapeutics Names Dexter Fowler as Chief Athletic Officer for Its Valor Platform

14-Year MLB Veteran and 2016 World Series Champion Joins Valor, Vector's Athlete Platform, to Make Sure the Next Generation Plays Longer and Hurts Less

MEQUON, Wis., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) today announced the appointment of Dexter Fowler as Chief Athletic Officer for Valor, its sports medicine division built to bring Vector's transdermal peptide platform to elite athletes and the sports medicine professionals who care for them. Fowler, a 2016 World Series Champion and Olympic bronze medalist, will lead athlete engagement and onboarding across professional sports.

Fowler spent fourteen seasons as a center fielder and leadoff hitter for the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Angels. He is best known for leading off Game 7 of the 2016 World Series with a home run that ignited the Cubs' first championship in 108 years. After retiring, he founded 400 Ventures, an athlete and entertainment management firm, and holds ownership stakes in AFC Bournemouth and Lorient FC.

The injuries that end careers in baseball rarely arrive as a single catastrophic event. They are the predictable endpoint of repetitive mechanical loading on tissue that was never given the tools to keep pace. Fourteen seasons of explosive reads, sudden stops, and overhead throws create a cumulative burden in the UCL, the rotator cuff, the hamstring…one repetition at a time. Fowler knows the physiological and emotional cost of that burden.

Valor's approach is designed to target, complement, and enhance the anatomical ecosystem, or the tendons, ligaments, fascia, and surrounding vasculature that together determine whether soft tissue holds or fails under load. Peptide-based molecular instruction delivered transdermally is aimed at providing site-directed signaling that supports repair and resilience at the tissue level. For an athlete like Fowler, and for the weekend warrior whose body carries the same burden, that distinction may be the difference between interrupting the progression and arriving at its end.

Performance and longevity are the outcomes Valor is designed to deliver for professionals, amateurs, weekend warriors, and those seeking to enjoy a better quality of life. Delivering on this promise requires a conversation with elite athletes and the sports medicine community dedicated to caring for them. Fowler brings the credibility to ignite, navigate, and deepen those conversations with physicians, athletic trainers, and athletes.

"Professional sports is repetitive stress at full intensity, every day. The same swing, the same sprint, the same throw…until the soft tissue that makes it possible breaks down faster than it can recover. That's not an injury. That's the job. Athletes deserve better options. That's why I'm here."

— Dexter Fowler, Chair, Athlete Advisory Board, Valor

"Soft tissue injuries that end careers rarely arrive without warning. They accumulate. Dexter has lived that. His voice opens doors no clinical argument alone can."

— Darryl Drake Jr., President, Valor

About Valor

Valor is the sports medicine division of Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN), built to bring clinically sound transdermal peptide delivery to elite athletes and the sports medicine professionals who care for them. Valor's approach targets tissue repair, accelerated recovery, and site-directed pain mitigation, drawing on Vector's pharmaceutical-grade peptide portfolio and cGMP manufacturing capabilities in Mequon, Wisconsin.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics