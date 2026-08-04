Vector Solutions Advances Unified Agency Readiness with New TargetSolutions and Vector Scheduling Integrations

This cross-product integration gives fire and EMS agencies greater visibility into training and qualifications while building on the foundation for a more connected operational experience

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of technology solutions that help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, today announced new cross-product integrations supporting its Unified Agency Readiness Platform, connecting TargetSolutions and Vector Scheduling. By bringing TargetSolutions Training Events and credential status directly into scheduling workflows, the integrations improve visibility, strengthen operational readiness, and build on Vector's vision of a more connected experience across its public safety solutions.

Fire and EMS agencies rely on both training and scheduling systems to keep personnel prepared and shifts fully and appropriately staffed, yet administrators have traditionally needed to coordinate information across separate systems. By integrating TargetSolutions and Vector Scheduling, agencies can now identify potential training conflicts, validate personnel qualifications, and make more informed staffing decisions without the manual effort of reconciling information across multiple platforms.

More than a product integration, this release builds on Vector's ongoing strategy of connecting critical public safety workflows across its solutions through shared data, seamless access across applications, and connected workflows. As the latest advancement in the company's Unified Agency Readiness Platform, these integrations extend that connected experience to staffing and training, while laying the foundation for future AI-powered insights.

"Training and scheduling have always been connected, but the information agencies rely on to manage them hasn't," said Josh Grossman, General Manager of Public Sector at Vector Solutions. "This integration gives agencies greater visibility into the information they need to make informed staffing decisions while reducing administrative burden. It also builds on our broader strategy of connecting the systems agencies rely on every day, making operational information more accessible, actionable, and easier to use across Vector's public safety platform."

Improving Readiness Through Connected Operations

The new integrations help agencies:

Identify potential training conflicts earlier by surfacing TargetSolutions Training Events directly within Vector Scheduling

Verify personnel qualifications faster with credential status available where staffing decisions are made

Reduce manual coordination between training and scheduling teams through connected workflows that eliminate duplicate administrative effort

Strengthen compliance and operational readiness with greater visibility into workforce qualifications before assigning personnel

While the integrations surface potential conflicts and qualification gaps, scheduling administrators remain fully in control of staffing decisions. Rather than automating assignments, the system provides earlier visibility so agencies can make informed decisions with greater confidence.

Fire service leaders attending the International Association of Fire Chiefs' (IAFC) Fire-Rescue International (FRI) Conference, Aug. 12-14 in Kansas City, can experience these new TargetSolutions and Vector Scheduling integrations firsthand at the Vector Solutions booth (No. 2735). During the conference, Vector Solutions will also recognize Deputy Chief Eric Bergum of the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department (Minnesota) as the recipient of the 2026 VCOS Training Officer of the Year Award, honoring exemplary leadership and excellence in fire service training. Vector Solutions has proudly sponsored the award for 13 consecutive years in partnership with the IAFC's Volunteer and Combination Officers Section (VCOS), reinforcing its ongoing commitment to advancing training excellence across the fire service.

To learn more about how Vector Solutions is helping public safety agencies improve workforce readiness through connected training and scheduling, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/public-safety/fire-departments/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled Performance Platform Powering Safe, Compliant, and Efficient Operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for FIRE & EMS

Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS is the leading Unified Agency Readiness Platform helping fire and EMS agencies save time, streamline operations, improve performance, and achieve measurable outcomes. Our solutions help agencies improve their readiness goals through industry-leading training management systems, online training courses, live skill evaluations, policy management, truck checks and PPE/asset management, shift scheduling, critical incident and exposure tracking, academy automation, and auto-reporting to state standards and training systems. Trusted by more than 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector helps departments achieve operational excellence. Learn more at vectorsolutions.com/fire.

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SOURCE Vector Solutions