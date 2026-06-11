Vector Solutions Introduces Learning Studio to Bring Customizable, Institution-Specific Training to K-12 and Higher Education

New capability within Vector LMS combines expert-built content with controlled, AI-assisted customization, giving administrators greater control over how training is adapted and delivered

TAMPA, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading higher education and K-12 student success and institutional performance platform, announced the launch of Learning Studio, an industry-leading, AI-powered capability within Vector LMS that enables K-12 schools and districts and higher education institutions to deliver tailored learning experiences for students, faculty, and staff. The solution allows administrators to customize Vector's training content to reflect institutional goals, policies, and community needs, transforming trusted, research-backed courses into relevant, engaging educational experiences without rebuilding content from scratch.

Traditional learning management systems (LMS) and pre-built course libraries have long forced institutions into a difficult tradeoff: use standardized content that may not reflect local needs, or invest significant time creating training independently. That challenge is becoming more acute as evolving technology increases the possibilities and expectations for both K-12 and higher education institutions to make training more relevant and aligned to their specific environments, ultimately transforming the learning experience for both students and staff.

Learning Studio eliminates this tradeoff by giving administrators direct control over Vector's expert-authored courses, allowing them to adapt content at scale while preserving the integrity of the original training foundation. Rather than generating training from scratch, institutions can customize on top of Vector's trusted baseline of high-quality training developed by subject matter experts, ensuring customization never comes at the expense of accuracy, rigor, or compliance. For K-12 districts, that includes aligning training with state guidance, district policies, and community expectations, as well as tailoring content to frameworks like PBIS or MTSS. For colleges and universities, it means ensuring training reflects campus-specific terminology, institutional values, leadership messaging, and the needs of different learner populations.

"Across both K-12 and higher education, administrators are pressured to make training more adaptable and institutionally aligned while navigating evolving regulatory requirements, limited budget and staff capacity, and growing expectations for more personalized, role-specific learning," said Rob Buelow, VP of Digital Transformation at Vector Solutions. "At the same time, many are exploring how to adopt AI in practical, responsible ways, prioritizing tools that improve efficiency while maintaining oversight and control. Schools need a way to keep training rigorous and relevant without adding complexity to their workflows."

Within the Vector LMS, administrators can duplicate existing courses and create customized versions tailored to specific audiences or use cases, shifting from one-size-fits-all training to more adaptable, institution-specific learning experiences. They can:

Add modules, policies, videos, and institutional messaging

Modify terminology, scenarios, visuals, and assessments

Remove content with precision, down to individual scenes or assessment questions

Use natural-language prompts to identify, generate, or refine content in minutes

Create and assign multiple versions for different learner groups, with separate tracking and reporting

Learning Studio includes optional AI-assisted capabilities designed to support efficiency while maintaining governance. Administrators can use natural-language prompts to generate or modify content, including drafting training materials from uploaded documents or adapting existing course elements. This enables teams to accelerate updates and content creation that would otherwise entail significant manual effort, without requiring advanced instructional design expertise.

All AI-generated content is presented as a draft and must be reviewed, edited, and approved before publication. This human-in-the-loop model ensures institutions remain fully in control of their training content, with no automatic changes deployed and no impact to original Vector course content unless intentionally modified.

"With Learning Studio, institutions no longer have to choose between flexibility and efficiency," said Gil Schwartz, General Manager of Education at Vector Solutions. "Our customers trust the quality and rigor of Vector's courses, but also need those courses to reflect their own policies, language, and community expectations. Learning Studio makes that possible at scale, giving institutions full control to tailor content while enabling a more responsive, tailored learning experience for both students, faculty, and staff that meets the evolving needs of today's learners."

Learning Studio will be available as part of Vector LMS's higher-tier platform offering. For more information about its use in higher education, visit here, and for more information for K-12, visit here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled performance platform powering safe, compliant, and efficient operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for K-12 Education

Vector Solutions for K-12 Education is the leading Student Success and District Performance Platform trusted by more than 5,000 school districts nationwide. Our software helps administrators improve outcomes in safety, compliance, professional development, student wellbeing, and future career readiness. By integrating training, data insights, and professional growth management tools, Vector streamlines workflows and delivers real-time visibility into district performance. With resources on safety, compliance, inclusive instruction, mental health, positive school climate, and cybersecurity, we empower educators, staff, and students to create safer, more welcoming, and effective schools. Learn more at www.vectorsolutions.com/k12.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for Higher Education

Vector Solutions for Higher Education is the leading Student Success and Institutional Performance Platform, delivering best-in-class solutions for campus safety, well-being, and compliance. For more than 20 years, Vector Solutions has served higher education institutions, supporting administrators, faculty, staff, and students in advancing institutional priorities through evidence-based programs and actionable data insights. Our solutions go beyond compliance to help institutions strengthen campus culture, improve retention, and foster safe, supportive learning and working environments. We address critical areas such as substance misuse prevention, sexual assault and harassment prevention, campus climate, professional development, career preparedness, hazing prevention, and overall mental well-being. Learn more at www.vectorsolutions.com/HE.

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SOURCE Vector Solutions