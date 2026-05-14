Vector Solutions Announces 2025 Workforce Safety Seal of Recognition Recipients, Celebrating Organizations Leading in Safety Training and Technology Adoption

154 organizations earn Gold and Platinum recognition, with nearly half returning for second

consecutive year, affirming the program's growing role as an industry benchmark

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of impactful technology solutions that enhance safety, compliance, and workforce readiness, today announced the 2025 recipients of its annual Workforce Safety Seal of Recognition, honoring organizations across manufacturing, construction, utilities, and industrial sectors that have demonstrated measurable excellence in workplace safety.

The 2025 Workforce Safety Seal of Recognition recipients include 154 organizations, 81 first-time recipients and 73 returning honorees. Nearly half of this year's recipients (47%) are repeat honorees, signaling strong ongoing commitment from organizations that have made safety excellence a sustained business priority, while also reflecting growing recognition of the Seal as a credible benchmark for safety culture maturity and continuous improvement.

Now in its second year, the Workforce Safety Seal of Recognition was built to address a gap in the safety industry: the absence of a standardized, objective framework to evaluate and celebrate organizations that are proactively investing in safety, not just meeting minimum compliance requirements. As a first-of-its-kind program, the Seal establishes a measurable benchmark for safety performance, helping organizations track progress, validate investments, and demonstrate continuous improvement over time.

The program awards Platinum and Gold seals based on safety training engagement and EHS technology usage, with Platinum recognizing strong performance in both areas and Gold celebrating excellence in either. Recipients demonstrate high completion rates on Vector Solutions' most widely used safety courses, including Bloodborne Pathogens, Lockout/Tagout, and Hazard Communication GHS, and meaningful adoption of Vector EHS , including incident investigations, corrective actions, inspections, observations and hazard reporting.

OSHA data shows that Vector Solutions customers are 30% safer than non-customers. For safety leaders navigating workforce shortages, rising regulatory scrutiny, and the ongoing pressure to upskill frontline teams, the Seal provides credible, third-party validation of safety excellence, and a clear way to demonstrate the ROI of safety investments to executives, boards, insurers, and prospective employees.

"Many organizations make significant investments in training and safety, but those efforts have historically lacked a formal way to be recognized externally," said Clare Epstein, General Manager of Commercial at Vector Solutions. "The fact that nearly half of last year's recipients are returning for a second year shows that organizations aren't just earning this recognition, they're using it to benchmark progress and build more mature, resilient safety programs over time."

In addition to formal recognition, Workforce Safety Seal recipients receive access to a suite of program benefits designed to amplify their achievement, including:

Standardized Safety Recognition: A measurable, objective framework to assess and reward safety performance based on training engagement and EHS technology usage

A measurable, objective framework to assess and reward safety performance based on training engagement and EHS technology usage Industry Benchmarking: The ability to compare safety strategies to industry peers to drive continuous improvement

The ability to compare safety strategies to industry peers to drive continuous improvement Increased Safety Credibility: Enhanced recruitment efforts and stronger workforce confidence through public acknowledgment of safety priorities

Enhanced recruitment efforts and stronger workforce confidence through public acknowledgment of safety priorities Elevated Skills Development: Reinforcement of training completion and competency development across the workforce

Reinforcement of training completion and competency development across the workforce Stronger Safety Culture: Support for long-term cultural change by encouraging proactive safety practices

Support for long-term cultural change by encouraging proactive safety practices Enhanced Public Awareness: Marketing support to promote achievements across social media, websites, and industry networks, boosting visibility with employees, clients, boards, and prospective hires

"At Wellbore Integrity Solutions (WIS), safety isn't just a buzzword — it's the foundation of everything we do," said Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Human Resource Officer at WIS. "Every WIS employee takes pride in contributing to a culture where safety drives our decisions, our actions, and our commitment to one another. Vector Solutions has been instrumental in strengthening this culture. Their partnership goes beyond providing tools; they collaborate with us as a true ally, helping reinforce the safety-first mindset that defines WIS."

For the full list of recipients, see here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for INDUSTRIAL

Vector Solutions for Industrial is the leading Safety, Compliance, and Workforce Readiness Platform for organizations in food and beverage, pulp and paper, chemical processing, facilities management, and manufacturing. By integrating workflows, reporting, and training, the Vector platform helps reduce recordable incidents, simplifies compliance, and delivers a safer, workforce-ready organization. Connecting training management, EHS oversight, compliance tracking, and performance tools into one solution, Vector helps streamline operations, save time, and drive measurable results. Serving thousands of clients, Vector empowers safer, more efficient workplaces.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING, AND CONSTRUCTION (AEC)

Vector Solutions for AEC is the leading Safety, Compliance, and Workforce Readiness Platform, empowering architecture, engineering, and construction organizations to simplify compliance, keep professionals licensed, and drive better outcomes. With integrated workflows, reporting, and training, the platform reduces incidents, simplifies compliance, and delivers safer, workforce-ready teams. Our software unifies training, credential management, and environmental health and safety tools with an extensive library of accredited courses to keep professionals licensed and productive. Trusted by thousands of firms nationwide, Vector helps streamline workflows, meet regulatory requirements, and boost efficiency.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled Performance Platform Powering Safe, Compliant, and Efficient Operations for the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Kara Kothmann

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SOURCE Vector Solutions