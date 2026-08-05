Vectra AI Launches Vectra AI Pro to Accelerate the Agentic SOC

Vectra AI Pro delivers trusted signal intelligence – the real-time, cross-domain understanding AI agents and human analysts need to investigate and respond with confidence

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Hat USA -- Vectra AI, the leader in AI-native security and observability, today announced Vectra AI Pro, a new offering designed to help organizations adopt AI safely across the SOC through trusted signal intelligence.

In a post-Mythos world, attacks are executed at machine speed, forcing security teams to adopt AI-powered workflows simply to keep pace. But AI agents are only as effective as the signal they reason from. Unlike platforms that rely on isolated telemetry, Vectra AI Pro continuously correlates network, identity, cloud, SaaS, EDR and SASE signals into a unified understanding of attacker behavior. This cross-domain signal intelligence gives AI agents the context they need to reason accurately and act confidently.

"Everyone has AI today. Vectra AI's advantage isn't that it uses AI. It's that it applies AI to understand attacker behavior. As attackers themselves become AI-powered, the winning defense won't be the one with the most detections, it will be the one that delivers trusted signal intelligence," said Hitesh Sheth, President and CEO of Vectra AI. "Our attack signal intelligence arms humans and AI agents to proactively remove attack exposure and rapidly stop active attacks in progress."

"AI is changing the speed of attacks, so defenders have to respond at that same pace," said AJ Wiggan, Security Operations Manager at Gamma. "For us, Vectra AI brings together correlated network, identity, and cloud signals with the context to understand what happened before, what happened afterwards, and the full attack story. That helps us compress investigation and response, act with greater confidence, and stay ahead of attackers."

The Agentic SOC runs on trusted signal intelligence

Vectra AI Pro provides trusted signal intelligence that uniquely combines:

Behavioral intelligence – detects attacker behaviors across the attack lifecycle, including reconnaissance, credential abuse, privilege escalation, lateral movement, command-and-control, and data exfiltration.

– detects attacker behaviors across the attack lifecycle, including reconnaissance, credential abuse, privilege escalation, lateral movement, command-and-control, and data exfiltration. Identity and Device Intelligence - attributes activity across users, AI agents, service accounts, workloads, hosts, devices, cloud resources and unmanaged systems while correlating network, identity, cloud, SaaS, SASE and EDR telemetry into a unified attack story.

- attributes activity across users, AI agents, service accounts, workloads, hosts, devices, cloud resources and unmanaged systems while correlating network, identity, cloud, SaaS, SASE and EDR telemetry into a unified attack story. Risk and Forensic Intelligence - prioritizes the entities, behaviors and attack paths that matter most while providing the contextual details AI agents need to understand what happened, who was involved and why it matters.

- prioritizes the entities, behaviors and attack paths that matter most while providing the contextual details AI agents need to understand what happened, who was involved and why it matters. Exposure Validation – enables AI agents to investigate, hunt, respond, report, and prove attack exposure is reduced, attack paths are removed, active attacks are mitigated, and controls are effective.

Gartner recently recognized Vectra AI's strength in signal intelligence in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Network Detection and Response, 2026.

One platform. Three paths to the Agentic SOC.

Vectra AI Pro empowers customers to adopt an agentic SOC in three practical ways.

Build your own agentic SOC

Teams building their own AI-powered SOC can use Vectra AI Pro as the trusted signal layer for custom AI agents, copilots and automations through REST APIs, MCP Server, and curated AI skills including IOC enrichment, PCAP retrieval and forensic investigation, hunting, and reporting. This gives customers a documented, extensible path to feed trusted signals into internal AI agents, SOC copilots, data pipelines, detection engineering, and custom automations.

Add agentic workflows to your SOC

For teams strengthening an existing SOC, Vectra AI Pro's agents automatically detect, correlate, triage, prioritize and generate natural-language cases that explain why the entity was prioritized with deep context to investigate and hunt for what happened, who did it, how it connects across entities and domains, and the recommended actions to take.

Operationalize AI agents in your SOC

Many organizations know they need AI in the SOC but struggle to operationalize it. Vectra AI experts help customers integrate trusted signal intelligence into existing tools and workflows, operationalize threat hunting, optimize investigation and response processes, and demonstrate measurable reductions in attack exposure.

Availability

Vectra AI Pro is available now and will be showcased at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas, beginning August 5, 2026.

About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the leader in AI-native security and observability for the AI enterprise. As artificial intelligence changes who and what works inside the enterprise, attackers are exploiting more attack paths, abusing trusted identities, and automating attacks at unprecedented speed and scale. Rooted in more than a decade of behavioral AI and machine learning innovation, Vectra AI helps security teams observe behavior across the enterprise, understand attacker activity, signal what matters, and act with confidence. The result is reduced attack exposure, faster attack response, and improved SOC efficiency. With 39 patents, recognition as a Leader in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response, and the trust of more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, Vectra AI helps organizations build attack resilience in the AI era.

Vectra AI Media Contact:

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SOURCE Vectra AI