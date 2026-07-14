Vectra AI and Endace Deliver AI-Native Security and Observability with Integrated Packet-Level Forensics

Integrated full packet capture gives federal government and financial services organizations definitive evidence to support compliance, fraud and incident response outcomes

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in AI-native security and observability, today announced an expanded alliance with Endace, the packet capture authority. As part of the collaboration, Vectra AI will offer EndaceProbes directly to customers, combining Vectra AI's AI-native security and observability platform with Endace's continuous full packet capture in a single solution. Together, the integrated offering provides customers with real-time attack signals paired with packet-level forensics. For federal agencies and financial institutions, it delivers the chain-of-custody evidence needed to support compliance, fraud investigations, and incident response.

"Security teams are being asked to move faster, prove what happened, and show their controls are working," said Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI. "Vectra AI gives defenders the trusted signal they need to understand attacker behavior in real time. With integrated Endace full packet capture, customers can move from attack signal to definitive evidence, helping them accelerate investigations, support compliance efforts, and respond with confidence."

Through the expanded alliance, Vectra AI customers can use Endace's full packet capture for:

Regulatory compliance: Vectra AI detections are backed by the packets needed to validate them. Endace adds the rest, capturing and retaining full payload across all network traffic so finance and federal teams can produce exact transaction and communication content for any regulatory request, not just flagged events.

Audit readiness: Together, Vectra AI and Endace turn "show us what happened" into a quick lookup. Vectra AI detections carry their own evidence, and Endace's always-on capture with long-term, cold-storage retention makes any other system or moment in time just as retrievable for examiners.

Incident forensics: Vectra AI pinpoints the threat and hands investigators the packets to prove it. Endace's full-network, long-term capture fills in everything around it — every system and session an incident touched — for a complete picture in incident response reports and fraud investigations.

"Vectra AI has been an important partner in our Fusion program for many years. We're excited to enable Vectra AI to sell EndaceProbes to its customers," said Stuart Wilson, CEO of Endace. "Endace's always-on packet capture and rich metadata generation gives Vectra AI customers a complete, trusted record of network activity, allowing security teams to move from AI-generated detections to definitive evidence in seconds. Together we help organizations investigate threats faster, prove what happened and respond more effectively."

To learn more about the expanded partnership between Vectra AI and Endace, visit https://www.vectra.ai/blog/vectra-ai-endace-packet-level-evidence

About Vectra AI

Vectra AI is the leader in AI-native security and observability for the AI enterprise. As artificial intelligence changes who and what works inside the enterprise, attackers are exploiting more attack paths, abusing trusted identities, and automating attacks at unprecedented speed and scale. Rooted in more than a decade of behavioral AI and machine learning innovation, Vectra AI helps security teams observe behavior across the enterprise, understand attacker activity, signal what matters, and act with confidence. The result is reduced attack exposure, faster attack response, and improved SOC efficiency. With 39 patents, recognition as a Leader in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response, and the trust of more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, Vectra AI helps organizations build attack resilience in the AI era.

Vectra AI Media Contact:

[email protected]

About Endace:

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet capture in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, Vectra AI, and many others). Endace's rich network evidence provides a vital source of trusted data for the agentic SOC, enabling accurate incident detection, triage, validation and response.

Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

CONTACT:

Email: [email protected]

Phone:

Mark Evans, mobile +64-21-494 850 – New Zealand / APAC

Kimber Smith-Fidler, mobile +1 775 298 5260 – USA / North America

Leah Jones (The CommsCo) +44 203 697 6680 – UK / EMEA

SOURCE Vectra AI