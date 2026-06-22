Veel partners with Epidemic Sound to power safe, scalable soundtracking

Veel, the AI-powered platform for creator–brand UGC video collaboration, has partnered with Epidemic Sound. Brands and creators on Veel now get direct access to a world-class catalog of high-quality, fully licensed music and sound effects, built right into the platform through a seamless API integration.

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epidemic Sound, the world's leading soundtracking platform powering over 3.5 billion video views daily across TikTok and YouTube, today announced a new API partnership with Veel, the AI-powered CreatorOps platform that helps brands and creators collaborate on video content, streamline workflows, and scale their programs with measurable business impact.

Through Epidemic Sound's API, Veel has integrated the full catalog directly into its platform, giving brands and creators the ability to sync licensed music and sound effects to video productions that can be distributed within the app and monetized across social media platforms worldwide.

Bringing legally safe music to the heart of creative workflows

Epidemic Sound's 100% IP-owned catalog now lives at the center of Veel's video production experience, removing the licensing complexity that has traditionally been a barrier for brands and creators operating at scale. With full usage rights built into every track, Veel's network of brands and video creators can publish content confidently across all channels, anywhere online, without the risk of copyright complications or takedowns.

A partnership built on technical integration and creative quality

Rasmus Thofte, SVP B2B at Epidemic Sound, commented:

"Veel has built something genuinely valuable for brands and video creators, and we're pleased to be part of it. This partnership reflects the growing demand for soundtracking solutions that combine quality, legal safety, and seamless technical integration, and that is exactly what we are delivering here. The API integration makes the experience seamless, and that matters, because the easier it is to soundtrack content safely, the more creative energy goes into the work itself."

Dileep Dhakal, Founder & CEO at Veel, added:

"The Epidemic Sound integration was seamless to build and transformative for our customers. They now have a world-class catalog of music and audio they can use freely across any production, with none of the legal uncertainty that has historically held content back at scale. That blend of quality and peace of mind is exactly what brands and creators need, and Epidemic Sound delivers it beautifully."

About Veel

Veel is the AI-powered UGC video platform connecting the world's brands and creators. Built for the creator economy, Veel turns authentic user-generated video into a scalable engine for growth, giving both sides of the marketplace what they've long needed: brands get a steady stream of high-performing UGC video from a global network of vetted creators, and creators get paid, professional opportunities to do what they do best.

For brands, Veel removes the friction of producing authentic content at scale. From creator collaboration and UGC reviews to a built-in content library, analytics, and auto-distribution, Veel manages the entire workflow, so marketing teams can source, license, and deploy UGC video across every channel and market with confidence.

For creators, Veel is where talent meets opportunity. Creators connect with leading brands, retain creative authenticity, and earn for their work, all on a platform designed to make collaboration seamless and rewarding.

With a community of 550K+ creators spanning 121+ countries and 450+ brands, Veel is powering the next generation of the creator economy, one authentic video at a time.

For more information, please contact:

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https://news.cision.com/epidemic-sound/r/veel-partners-with-epidemic-sound-to-power-safe--scalable-soundtracking,c4366203

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SOURCE Epidemic Sound