Epidemic Sound updates Adapt, further enhancing music adaptation capabilities for brands and content creators

Adapt offers more effective and intuitive music customization through refined prompt interpretation and elevated creative control for brands and creators

Enhanced Adapt user experience through direct integration within the core Epidemic Sound platform, and access to individual adaptation history

The updates continue to mark Epidemic Sound's commitment to using AI to empower and reward human creativity

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epidemic Sound, the world's leading soundtracking platform powering over 3 billion video views daily across TikTok and YouTube, today announced the launch of an updated version of its AI-powered music adaptation tool, Adapt. The update powers brands and creators with more effective and intuitive music customization, unprecedented creative control over their content soundtracks, and enhanced accessibility through direct integration within the core Epidemic Sound experience.

Adapt now features refined prompt interpretation, enabling it to better understand and execute specific user requests, ultimately helping them customize music more effectively. Users also get enhanced creative control with the ability to easily and quickly toggle between different adapted stem versions to build a final track that perfectly aligns with their needs.

After initial release in September 2025 within Epidemic Sound's experimental development environment, Labs, Adapt is now integrated directly within the core Epidemic Sound soundtracking experience. The latest version of the tool offers a frictionless user experience and a comprehensive, individual adaptation history, enabling users to easily access, re-use, and further customize their previous music adaptations, saving valuable time.

"We've been delighted by the incredibly positive response from our community of content creators since we initially launched Adapt in September, proving just how much they value tools that save time and elevate their content," commented Epidemic Sound CPO Sam Hall. "We're excited to give creators more control and flexibility by releasing this powerful, refined version directly into the core Epidemic Sound soundtracking experience. These updates showcase our continued belief that technology and AI should enhance human creativity, not replace it."

The tool continues to provide licensing peace of mind as it is powered by music from its roster of world-class artists, who at the same time benefit from increased distribution through content as well as increased remuneration through the company's new $1M remuneration pool dedicated to AI-related adaptation. This approach ensures that while AI is used to amplify creative possibilities, the value of human artistry remains protected and rewarded.

The broadened Adapt functionality follows other notable product releases, including the launch of Epidemic Sound's instant soundtracking Studio, and its AI-powered creative collaborator and soundtracking Assistant.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Setchell

Senior PR & Communications Manager

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/epidemic-sound/r/epidemic-sound-updates-adapt--further-enhancing-music-adaptation-capabilities-for-brands-and-content,c4316524

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/epidemic-sound/i/epidemicsound-adapt-creator,c3516346 EpidemicSound Adapt Creator

SOURCE Epidemic Sound