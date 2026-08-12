Veho Announces Real-Time Tracking Integration With Shopify

New integration helps merchants shipping with Veho manage delivery visibility within the Shopify platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho today announced a new integration with Shopify that brings real-time delivery tracking directly into the Shopify experience, giving merchants and their customers greater visibility from the moment a package ships to the moment it arrives. As part of the integration, Veho is now recognized as a Shopify Tracking Partner.

Previously, merchants had to track shipments separately, with no way to see delivery status alongside the rest of an order's details. Customers, meanwhile, were sent to a standalone tracking link outside the Shopify storefront, a disconnected experience that left merchants and shoppers working across different platforms.

Now, Veho tracking events flow automatically into Shopify as a package moves through each stage of its journey, from pre-transit to delivered. Merchants can continue creating labels and managing shipments through their existing process, with no additional setup or workflow changes required.

The result is a simpler post-purchase experience for everyone. Merchants gain a more complete view of every order in the platform they already use, making it faster to answer delivery questions when customers reach out. Shoppers, meanwhile, get up-to-date delivery information without ever leaving the Shop app, giving merchants one more way to keep their brand front and center all the way through delivery.

"Delivery should feel like a natural extension of the shopping experience, not a separate journey customers have to navigate," said Hank Emerson, Vice President of Business Development. "By bringing Veho tracking directly into Shopify, we're making it easier for merchants to deliver visibility and confidence to customers."

About Veho

Veho partners with the world's leading brands to transform delivery from a cost center into a driver of customer trust, loyalty, and growth. Purpose-built for e-commerce, Veho serves brands like Macy's, Sephora, Lululemon, Stitch Fix, and HelloFresh with a 99% on-time delivery rate and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score. Named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2026, Veho is proving that delivery is the brand experience. For more information, visit shipveho.com.

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SOURCE Veho