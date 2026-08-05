Veho Research Finds Delivery Is Reshaping Brand Loyalty, One Package at a Time

Three in four shoppers are more likely to buy again after a positive delivery experience, while missed promises are disrupting customers' lives and costing retailers business

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho today released its State of Delivery 2026 report, based on nearly 2,000 active online shoppers across the United States. The research examines how delivery shapes where consumers shop and whether they return.

The findings challenge two long-standing industry assumptions: that delivery is primarily a cost to minimize and that speed alone defines a good experience.

For consumers, delivery is part of the brand experience.

75% of shoppers say a positive delivery experience makes them more likely to purchase from a retailer again.

40% have stopped buying from a retailer after a package never arrived, and 33% have done so after a late delivery

The effects extend well beyond the doorstep.

45% of shoppers say a poor delivery experience has ruined a vacation, special event, or holiday

22% say a delayed delivery has caused them to lose sleep, while 20% say one has made them cry

For retailers, those failures do more than delay a package; they create a negative memory consumers associate with the brand.

"For decades, retailers have invested in personalizing discovery, product recommendations, and offers, then entrusted the final and most tangible part of the e-commerce experience to delivery networks built for a different era," said Catherine Dummitt, VP of Marketing at Veho. "Consumers do not care which company carried the package to their doorstep; when it arrives late or not at all, they blame the brand. The reverse is also true. When an order arrives when and how a customer needs it, the brand earns the credit. That is how delivery becomes a competitive advantage: by building trust, creating moments of joy, and giving customers a reason to return."

Delivery Drives Customer Acquisition and Conversion

The survey found that delivery influences customer acquisition before an order is placed, and even established brand preference may not be enough to overcome gaps in delivery optionality and experience.

54% of shoppers have purchased from a retailer for the first time specifically because of the delivery options offered at checkout

56% have abandoned a cart because the available delivery options did not meet their needs

89% have purchased from Amazon or Walmart instead of a retailer they preferred because of the delivery experience; 51% say they do so frequently

The findings make clear that delivery is not downstream of the purchase decision. It is a key part of it. For e-commerce and marketing leaders, the implication is stark: every dollar spent building brand affinity can be undone at checkout or on the way to the doorstep. Delivery drives acquisition, conversion, and retention, yet it is still too often managed as a cost to simply reduce.

Retailers Remain Accountable for the Delivery Experience

The research highlights that consumers do not separate the product from the experience of receiving it.

26% say delivery determines their satisfaction with a purchase more than the product itself, while another 47% say the two matter equally

30% say they have stopped purchasing from a retailer after receiving no proactive communication about a delivery delay

Consumers associate delivery outcomes with the brand, making delivery a measure of business performance, not simply an operational one.

Consumers Want Speed, but on Their Terms

Delivery speed remains essential, with 95% of shoppers saying it is important. But shoppers do not need the same speed for every order. Consistency matters to 92%, while 67% want the ability to choose among different delivery speeds.

The right delivery experience depends on the moment, the customer, and the order.

60% have canceled plans or changed their schedule simply to be home for a package

44% say they would try a brand they have never purchased from if it offered greater control over when and how an order arrived

The findings point to a more personalized model: faster delivery when timing matters, a more economical option when it does not, and certainty and communication throughout. For retailers, the opportunity is not to move away from speed, but to give each customer the speed, control, and experience the order requires.

To learn more, download Veho's full State of Delivery 2026 report here: https://www.shipveho.com/whitepaper/state-of-ecommerce-delivery-2026-the-new-standard-is-personalized.

Methodology

The State of Delivery 2026 report is based on a survey of 1,954 active online shoppers across the United States, aged 18 to 80, who make online purchases at least once per month.

About Veho

Veho partners with the world's leading brands to transform delivery from a cost center into a driver of customer trust, loyalty, and growth. Purpose-built for e-commerce, Veho serves brands like Macy's, Sephora, Lululemon, Stitch Fix, and HelloFresh with a 99% on-time delivery rate and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score. Named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2026, Veho is proving that delivery is the brand experience. For more information, visit shipveho.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Dummitt, [email protected]

SOURCE Veho