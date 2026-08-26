Veho Appoints Chewy COO Scott Anderson to Its Board

Anderson brings extensive experience building and scaling some of the largest e-commerce logistics networks, including 10 years in operational leadership roles at Amazon.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho, announced today the appointment of Scott Anderson, Chief Operations Officer of Chewy, to its Board.

Anderson joins Veho during a period of significant growth as the company expands its national footprint and becomes a primary shipping partner for more leading brands. In 2025, Veho continued to scale rapidly, with significant parcel volume growth, nearly three times as many new client launches as in 2024, and 70% growth in its client base. Veho now operates in 83 markets, reaching more than half of the U.S. population, and was recently named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and the 2026 Inc. 5000.

Anderson brings deep experience building and operating large-scale e-commerce logistics networks. At Chewy, he leads end-to-end logistics for one of the country's largest e-commerce retailers. Before joining Chewy, Anderson spent 10 years at Amazon, rising from a front-line operations role to leading North American fulfillment and transportation.

"Scott has built and operated two of the most complex e-commerce logistics networks in the country. He knows what it takes to scale," said Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho. "As Veho becomes a primary shipping partner for the country's leading brands, his experience scaling national networks while maintaining reliability and customer focus is a big advantage."

Anderson joins Veho as retailers increasingly look beyond traditional parcel networks for more control over the delivery of their products and the customer experience. Veho was built on the belief that shipping should be a brand differentiator, not just a cost center. Its Return on Shipping framework measures the broader business impact of delivery, from lower support and package failure costs to higher conversion, repeat purchase, and customer lifetime value.

"When a delivery network performs consistently at scale, the impact can extend beyond logistics to customer satisfaction, repeat purchase, and long-term loyalty," said Anderson. "I've spent much of my career building networks grounded in that principle. Veho shares that focus, and I'm pleased to serve on its board."

Veho's own consumer research reinforces the importance of consistency in delivery. In a survey of nearly 2,000 U.S. online shoppers, 92% said consistency matters in delivery and 67% said they would rather choose among delivery speeds that fit their needs than always receive the fastest option. Forty percent said they had stopped buying from a retailer after a package never arrived, while 30% stopped buying after experiencing a delay they were never informed about.

For Veho, the opportunity is not simply to enable a better delivery experience, but to give brands more control over an increasingly important part of the customer relationship. The company combines proprietary technology, flexible capacity, real-time visibility, and a consumer-first delivery experience to help brands deliver more reliably at national scale.

"Growth is where delivery networks get tested," Zur said. "The challenge is not just adding volume or opening more markets. It's doing it while maintaining the reliability and customer experience that made the network valuable in the first place. Scott has done that work at the largest scale there is."

Anderson joins existing board members Rachel Holt, Lydia Jett, Alex Estevez, Jean-André Rougeot, and Veho's co-founders Itamar Zur and Fred Cook.

About Veho

Veho partners with the world's leading brands to transform delivery from a cost center into a driver of customer trust, loyalty, and growth. Purpose-built for e-commerce, Veho serves brands like Macy's, Sephora, Lululemon, Stitch Fix, and HelloFresh with a 99% on-time delivery rate and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score. Named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2026, Veho is proving that delivery is the brand experience. For more information, visit shipveho.com.

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SOURCE Veho