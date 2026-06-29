Velo3D Added to Membership of Russell 3000 Index and Russell Microcap Index

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO) ("Velo3D" or the "Company"), a leader in additive manufacturing ("AM") technology known for transforming aerospace and defense supply chains through world-class metal AM, today announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index, effective when the US market opens on June 29, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The June reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place until the next semi-annual reconstitution in December 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000â Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Being added to the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap indexes is an important milestone for Velo3D," said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "We have made meaningful strides in transforming the company, advancing our technology leadership, and creating value for shareholders. Inclusion in these widely followed indexes broadens our exposure to the investment community."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of May 2026, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company that enables customers to build mission-critical metal parts. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process.

Investor Relations:

Velo3D

Hayden IR

James Carbonara, Managing Director

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, momentum, and future plans. Words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "believe," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.