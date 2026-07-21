Velo3D Opens Livermore Production Campus, Forge 1, One of North America's Largest Metal Additive Manufacturing Facilities

The company celebrated the opening of Forge 1 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 15 with Livermore Mayor John Marchand, Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, California Senator Jerry McNerney, Alameda County Assessor Phong La, company leadership, customers, employees and community partners. Attendees also heard a special message from Lt. Gen. (Ret.) H.R. McMaster, former U.S. national security advisor, recognizing the importance of strengthening American manufacturing and the nation's industrial base.

Forge 1 was built to address a growing challenge facing the United States and its allies: the need to rapidly scale production of mission-critical components while strengthening resilient domestic supply chains. As demand grows across aerospace, defense, energy and other strategic industries, manufacturers require trusted partners capable of moving qualified applications into repeatable production at scale. Forge 1 significantly expands that capability.

Velo3D is uniquely positioned to support this mission as the only U.S.-founded and U.S.-based OEM in the large-format laser powder bed fusion market whose hardware is manufactured in the United States, whose software is developed in the United States, and whose systems are deployed across the United States, allied nations, and trusted international partners. That foundation provides customers with a trusted manufacturing platform designed to support national security, allied industrial cooperation and long-term supply chain resilience.

Forge 1 reflects Velo3D's vision for the future of manufacturing, where engineering, qualification, digital production and industrial-scale operations work together to accelerate innovation and transition critical technologies into production faster than ever before. The facility complements Velo3D's Fremont headquarters, which will remain the company's center for research and development, applications engineering, process development, customer collaboration and qualification. Together, the two campuses create an integrated ecosystem that accelerates the path from concept to production.

Forge 1 includes approximately 270,000 square feet of production space with infrastructure designed to support more than 40 large-format metal additive manufacturing systems, with capacity to expand beyond 100 systems over time. Combined with its Fremont headquarters, Velo3D expects to operate up to 125 systems across both campuses, creating one of North America's largest integrated metal additive manufacturing environments.

The campus supports machine assembly, production-scale printing, post-processing, inspection, quality assurance and customer acceptance, enabling Velo3D to manufacture both its additive manufacturing systems and qualified production parts under one roof. This vertically integrated approach reduces time to production, increases manufacturing flexibility and provides customers with a scalable path from development to full-rate production.

More than an expansion of manufacturing capacity, Forge 1 reflects Velo3D's commitment to America's industrial future. As governments and industry increasingly prioritize trusted domestic manufacturing capabilities, resilient supply chains and production readiness, Velo3D is scaling capacity to meet growing demand to help strengthen the U.S. industrial base, support allied manufacturing and improve preparedness for future aerospace, defense, energy and strategic industrial requirements.

"Forge 1 is much more than a new production facility," said Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D. "It represents our commitment to helping customers and our nation build a stronger, more resilient manufacturing foundation. Our customers need more than innovative technology. They need a trusted American partner capable of taking critical programs from qualification to production while strengthening supply chains and supporting national security. Forge 1 is how we deliver on that commitment."

"Livermore is proud to welcome Velo3D and celebrate the opening of Forge 1," said Livermore Mayor John Marchand. "This new production campus reflects the kind of bold investment that continues to shape Livermore as a destination for advanced industry. We are excited to partner with Velo3D as they strengthen American manufacturing and build the next generation of technologies right here in Livermore."

Forge 1 will begin operations in phases as systems are installed and qualified, with capacity increasing over time to support future customer demand. Together, Velo3D's Fremont headquarters and Forge 1 provide an integrated platform that enables manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing while strengthening domestic production capabilities for the industries most critical to America's future.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company that enables customers to build mission-critical metal parts. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow™ print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers and the Assure™ quality control system — all powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process. Learn more at velo3d.com.

Velo, Velo3D, Sapphire and Intelligent Fusion are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. Flow and Assure are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the ramp of production operations at the Livermore Production Campus and the expected timing thereof; its anticipated production capacity and system installation plans; the respective roles of the Livermore and Fremont facilities; the anticipated benefits of the expansion; the Company's role in strengthening domestic and allied manufacturing capabilities, supply chain resilience and national security preparedness, and expected demand across the aerospace, defense, energy, and other strategic industry sectors. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the buildout, equipping, commissioning, and ramp-up of the facility, including delays and cost overruns; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain anticipated production capacity; changes in customer demand; the Company's exposure to government and defense contracts, including delays or reductions in government funding, changes in defense procurement priorities, and the timing of contract awards; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.