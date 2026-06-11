Velo3D Appoints Former Fremont Mayor Lily Mei as Independent Director to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO) ("Velo3D" or the "Company"), a leader in additive manufacturing ("AM") technology known for transforming aerospace and defense supply chains through world-class metal AM, today announced the appointment of Lily Mei as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Ms. Mei currently serves as Executive Director of Emerging City Leaders Institute for Partnership & Strategic Empowerment ("ECLIPSE") at San Francisco Bay University, a role she has held since June 2025. She previously served as Mayor of Fremont, California, from December 2016 to December 2024, following service as Vice Mayor and City Councilmember beginning in 2014. Prior to her tenure in city government, Ms. Mei served as an elected Trustee and Board President of the Fremont Unified School District. Her private-sector experience includes serving as Executive Director of the Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement and holding leadership positions at 3Com Corporation.

"Lily brings a rare blend of leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, along with a proven ability to build strong partnerships that drive innovation and economic growth," said Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D. "Her work advancing domestic manufacturing and strengthening collaboration among government, industry and educational institutions makes her an outstanding addition to our Board. As we continue to expand Velo3D's role in strategic markets, her perspective will help guide the company's next chapter."

"Velo3D has established a strong and differentiated position in advanced manufacturing through its innovative technology and focus on mission-critical applications," said Ms. Mei. "The company serves industries that are foundational to America's economic competitiveness, national security, and industrial innovation. I am honored to join this Board and look forward to working with the leadership team to support Velo3D's strategic priorities, long-term growth, and continued contributions to the communities and industries it serves."

Ms. Mei holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Drexel University.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company that enables customers to build mission-critical metal parts. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.