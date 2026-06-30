Velo3D Triples Production Capacity to Meet Strong Defense and Aerospace Demand

A new 289,000 square foot campus with nearly 10 million cubic feet of production space, purpose built for 100+ metal 3D printers to deliver the qualified production capacity manufacturers need to scale with confidence.

FREMONT, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO), a leader in metal additive manufacturing, today announced a major expansion of its manufacturing operations with a new 288,747-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Livermore, California - one of the largest metal additive manufacturing buildouts in North America. The expansion significantly increases Velo3D's production capacity and strengthens its ability to support growing customer demand as additive manufacturing continues its transition from prototyping and qualification into scaled production.

Velo3D's New Production Facility Size of Velo3D's New Livermore Facility Aerial shot of Velo3D's New Livermore, CA Facility

The new Livermore Production Campus is expected to become operational later this year and will serve as Velo3D's primary production and manufacturing center. The facility complements the company's Fremont headquarters, which will remain the hub for research and development, applications engineering, process development, customer collaboration, prototyping, and qualification activities.

Together, the two facilities create a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem that enables customers to move from concept and qualification through production with a single trusted partner.

The Livermore campus includes approximately 270,000-square-feet of manufacturing space with more than 36-foot clear heights - nearly 10 million cubic feet of volume available. For a leading metal additive manufacturer, that vertical headroom is a strategic asset. It provides Velo3D the clearance to install large-format systems today and to scale to even taller, more ambitious builds as customer demand and technology evolves. The facility is designed to support the installation of more than 40 large-format additive manufacturing systems, with infrastructure to accommodate more than 100 systems over the next couple of years as customer demand continues to grow.

To put the scale in perspective, the new campus offers:

~289,000 square feet, roughly the size of five football fields

270,000 square feet of production space with 36 feet clear heights - nearly 10 million cubic feet of manufacturing volume

Capacity for 40+ large format metal systems at launch, with infrastructure to scale beyond 100

The facility will also provide substantial capacity for machine manufacturing, in-house post-processing operations, and production-scale manufacturing of mission-critical components. These capabilities support Velo3D's commitment to helping customers reduce barriers to adoption, accelerate qualification timelines, strengthen supply chains, and scale additive manufacturing into production environments.

"This expansion is a reflection of the increasing demand we are seeing from customers who want to move beyond prototyping and qualification into production," said Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D. "Our customers are looking for more than technology. They are looking for a trusted partner that can help them qualify applications, scale production, strengthen supply chains, and accelerate innovation. Fremont will continue serving as our center for engineering, process development, and qualification, while Livermore becomes a cornerstone of our production strategy. Together, these facilities create a powerful manufacturing ecosystem that helps customers move from concept to production faster while leveraging the technology, expertise, and solutions that make Velo3D unique."

The expansion further strengthens Velo3D's integrated approach to additive manufacturing by combining industry-leading technology, Rapid Production Solutions (RPS), engineering expertise, and a growing distributed manufacturing network. This model enables customers to access production capacity, qualification support, and manufacturing expertise without requiring significant upfront capital investment.

"We believe additive manufacturing should be accessible, scalable, and production-ready," said Michelle Sidwell, Chief Revenue Officer of Velo3D. "Customers are increasingly seeking flexible ways to adopt additive manufacturing without the burden of significant upfront investment or manufacturing risk. Through our technology, Rapid Production Solutions, engineering expertise, and distributed manufacturing network, we help customers move confidently from qualification into production while improving supply chain resilience and accelerating time to market."

Livermore Mayor John Marchand welcomed Velo3D's investment as a reflection of the city's continued growth as a center for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

"Livermore is proud to welcome Velo3D, an industry leader in advanced additive manufacturing and precision engineering, as it calls our city home to its primary production facility. The facility will manufacture essential components that are shaping the future of aerospace production. This investment reinforces what companies across advanced industries already know: Livermore is where Bay Area innovation gets built. As an established and growing hub for advanced industry, Livermore offers the talent, infrastructure, space, and civic support companies need to move from vision to production. We are committed to supporting companies to build, scale, and thrive while advancing industries vital to our region and our nation. We are excited to welcome Velo3D to Livermore and look forward to the future they will build here," said Marchand.

Livermore's leadership also emphasized the city's growing role as a destination for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

"Velo3D is exactly the kind of company we want deeply rooted in Livermore's economy. Their leadership in additive manufacturing and precision engineering fits naturally within Livermore's advanced industry ecosystem, where proximity to key suppliers, partners, and talent creates real advantages for companies ready to scale," said Brandon Cardwell, Innovation & Economic Development Director for the City of Livermore. "Just as important, their work reflects the spirit of innovation, problem-solving, and hands-on execution that has long defined our city. We are proud to partner with Velo3D as they add to the momentum shaping Livermore's next chapter of advanced industry," added Cardwell.

The Livermore campus is expected to play a critical role in supporting the growing demand for domestic manufacturing capacity across aerospace, defense, and energy. Combined with Velo3D's Fremont headquarters, the company is establishing one of North America's largest advanced metal additive manufacturing environments that will encompass 125 machines across two campuses, capable of supporting the future of domestic manufacturing expansion from a single integrated platform.

This investment reflects Velo3D's long-term commitment to advancing additive manufacturing adoption with greater speed, flexibility, and confidence.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company that enables customers to build mission-critical metal parts. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "will", "could", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing of the Livermore Production Campus becoming operational; its anticipated production capacity and system installation plans; the respective roles of the Livermore and Fremont facilities; the anticipated benefits of the expansion; and expected demand across the aerospace, defense, and energy sectors. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the buildout, equipping, commissioning, and ramp-up of the facility, including delays and cost overruns; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain anticipated production capacity; changes in customer demand; the Company's exposure to government and defense contracts, including delays or reductions in government funding, changes in defense procurement priorities, and the timing of contract awards; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.