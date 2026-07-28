Velocity Restorations Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Matt Ehlschide as Vice President of Manufacturing to Accelerate Company's Next Wave of Growth

PENSACOLA, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Restorations, the leader in re-engineered classic vehicles, announced today that Matt Ehlschide has joined the company as Vice President of Manufacturing, a new executive leadership position. Ehlschide will oversee Velocity's manufacturing organization, including production, supply chain, quality, engineering/manufacturing engineering, and operational execution at the company's 135,000-sq.-ft. facility in Florida, where a highly integrated production process transforms vintage Ford Bronco, Mustang, F-Series pickup, Chevrolet K5 Blazer, and International Scout II platforms into modern-standard vehicles.

Matt Ehlschide, Vice President of Manufacturing at Velocity.

"Matt brings a strong track record in manufacturing and business operations, and he joins Velocity at exactly the right time as we prepare for our next stage of growth," said Velocity CEO and founder Stuart Wilson. "As demand for our vehicles grows beyond collectors and expands into new markets, Matt's experience building scalable manufacturing systems will be key as we continue raising the bar for quality, delivery, and craftsmanship."

"I am excited to be joining the team at Velocity during this pivotal moment," Ehlschide said. "The company has shown time and again that it can revolutionize the market for iconic, classic American vehicles, and I'm looking forward to using my experience to advance the great work Velocity does for its clients."

In addition to leading manufacturing operations across Velocity's team of more than 170 employees and its multi-stage production process at the company's main facility, Ehlschide will also support manufacturing leadership for Classic Recreations, which Velocity acquired in 2025. Classic Recreations builds licensed continuation and re-engineered Mustang vehicles, including the GT500 Carbon, the world's first carbon-fiber Shelby continuation vehicle.

Ehlschide previously served as Regional Director of Operations and General Manager for Lippert Components. Previously, he was a Plant Manager for Plymouth Tube Company and Chief Operations Officer for Elite Marine. He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

PHOTO CREDIT: Velocity

About Velocity Restorations

Based in Pensacola, Florida, Velocity is a leader in re-engineered classic vehicles, redefining what it means to own an iconic American automobile. Through its Re-Engineered Classics approach, Velocity combines original vintage vehicles with modern engineering, performance, and reliability while preserving the authenticity of the original build. Each vehicle retains its original VIN and classic proportions, enhanced through a comprehensive, ground-up process that integrates advanced chassis, powertrain, and technology systems.

Velocity's portfolio includes its flagship Ford Bronco, classic Mustang, and K-Series truck programs, along with a broader lineup of classic Ford, Chevrolet, and International platforms. The company also owns Classic Recreations, a licensed manufacturer of Shelby continuation vehicles. With a focus on craftsmanship, precision, and performance, each build is handcrafted to deliver a refined, modern driving experience rooted in heritage. Velocity has earned national recognition and multiple industry awards, establishing itself as a leader in the premium collector vehicle market. Learn more at www.velocityrestorations.com.

SOURCE Velocity Restorations LLC