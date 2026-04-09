Velocity Announces Strategic Partnership with TRP Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, a leader in re-engineered classic vehicles, today announced a partnership with TRP Capital Partners to enable the company to achieve its next stage of growth. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Battalion Capital also participated in the transaction as a minority investor. The partnership includes Classic Recreations, a licensed Shelby continuation vehicle manufacturer acquired by Velocity in August 2025.

TRP and Velocity Logos Velocity light blue Bronco.

Stuart Wilson, Founder, CEO, and President of Velocity and Classic Recreations, will continue to lead the company and remains the largest individual investor in the business.

Founded in 2012, Velocity has built a reputation for redefining classic car ownership by transforming iconic vehicles into modern, high-performance machines while preserving their heritage. This partnership positions the company to expand production capabilities, invest in new platforms, and meet growing demand while maintaining its commitment to craftsmanship and a highly curated customer experience.

"We built Velocity on craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a passion for these vehicles," said Wilson. "This partnership allows us to scale what we've already proven — expanding production, investing in new platforms, and continuing to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers while staying true to who we are."

"We are excited to partner with Stuart and the Velocity team," said Dave Mitchell, Managing Partner at TRP Capital Partners. "Velocity has established a leadership position in its segment, and we believe the company is well-positioned for continued growth. Our goal is to support the team as they expand their capabilities and further differentiate themselves in the market."

TRP Capital Partners focuses on investments in the transportation sector and brings deep industry expertise to the partnership. Through this experience and a broad strategic network, TRP will bring knowledge and resources in automotive retailing, specialty manufacturing, vehicle upfitting and accessorizing, and aftermarket products and services.

Jefferies served as financial advisor to Velocity. Honigman served as legal counsel to TRP Capital Partners, and HSF Kramer served as legal counsel to Velocity.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Velocity

Based in Pensacola, Florida, Velocity is a leader in re-engineered classic vehicles, redefining what it means to own an iconic American automobile. Through its Re-Engineered Classics approach, Velocity combines original vintage vehicles with modern engineering, performance, and reliability while preserving the authenticity of the original build. Each vehicle retains its original VIN and classic proportions, enhanced through a comprehensive, ground-up process that integrates advanced chassis, powertrain, and technology systems.

Velocity's portfolio includes its flagship Ford Bronco, classic Mustang, and K-Series truck programs, along with a broader lineup of classic Ford, Chevrolet, and International platforms. The company also owns Classic Recreations, a licensed manufacturer of Shelby continuation vehicles. With a focus on craftsmanship, precision, and performance, each build is handcrafted to deliver a refined, modern driving experience rooted in heritage.

About TRP Capital Partners

TRP Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in growth-oriented businesses in the transportation sector. The firm leverages strategic relationships, commercial synergies, and deep industry expertise to support its portfolio companies. TRP's principals bring more than 100 years of combined experience in finance and transportation-related investing. Since 1997, TRP has invested over $1.2 billion across 34 platform investments spanning multiple commercial and consumer segments. For more information, visit www.velocityrestorations.com.

SOURCE Velocity Restorations LLC