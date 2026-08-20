Vensure Employer Solutions Appoints Michael Lockhart as Chief Information Security Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the appointment of Michael Lockhart as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), responsible for leading cybersecurity strategy, governance, and enterprise risk management initiatives across Vensure Employer Solutions and its family of employer services brands.

As CISO, Lockhart will oversee efforts to strengthen Vensure's security capabilities and support the organization's continued growth across its global operations. His approach is guided by a security operating model built around four pillars: minimum viable security, security maturity, cyber-risk management, and external governance. Together, these principles help organizations prioritize investments, navigate evolving regulatory requirements, and build resilient, scalable security programs that support business growth.

"Michael's unique combination of technical expertise, strategic leadership, and customer-centric thinking makes him an exceptional addition to our executive team," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "As Vensure continues to grow through innovation, acquisition, and global expansion, maintaining the trust of our clients remains paramount. Michael's experience building security programs in complex, high-growth environments will help us continue delivering secure and reliable solutions that enable our clients to focus on growing their businesses."

Lockhart brings nearly 30 years of technology and cybersecurity experience to the role. His professional journey spans DevOps, software engineering, security operations, penetration testing, and at-scale architecture, giving him a unique perspective on securing complex platforms while supporting business growth and customer success. Prior to joining Vensure, Lockhart held several leadership positions at Salesforce, including serving as Director of Governance for MuleSoft's application programming interface (API) platform. He most recently served as Chief Information Security Officer for EagleView, the global leader in SaaS-delivered aerial imagery.

Throughout his career, he has guided organizations through mergers and acquisitions, advanced complex compliance initiatives, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications, and built enterprise security programs that enable growth, innovation, and operational resilience.

"Security should enable growth, not slow it down," said Lockhart. "Businesses today face a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and changing privacy requirements. My focus is ensuring Vensure remains prepared for what's next, so our teams and our clients can operate with confidence knowing security is embedded into everything we do."

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, professional employer organization (PEO) services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions