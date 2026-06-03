Vensure Employer Solutions Launches Communication Hub, a Unified AI-Powered Employee Communication Platform

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the launch of Communication Hub, a unified, AI-powered workforce communication platform that enables businesses to deliver informed, connected, and engaged employee communications across every channel from a single system.

Communication Hub eliminates disconnected communication tools and manual outreach with one intuitive platform. Leveraging real-time employee data, businesses can segment audiences by location, department, role, or employment status and deliver messages across email, SMS, mobile push notifications, and in-app portals— leveraging the most effective channels for each audience and message type to ensure critical information reaches the right employees when it matters most with greater speed and reliability.

Built directly into Vensure's technology ecosystem, Communication Hub uses AI to help organizations create, refine, and translate communications quickly and consistently. From payroll reminders and benefits deadlines to policy updates and urgent alerts, businesses can streamline outreach while improving clarity and engagement across diverse and multilingual workforces.

"Service providers spend an enormous amount of time repeating messages because employees don't always see or understand critical updates," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Communication Hub changes that. By combining HR data, multichannel delivery and AI-assisted message creation, our clients can communicate just once and confidently reach the right employees at the right time."

The platform also provides real-time visibility into communication performance, enabling organizations to monitor delivery status, confirm messages were successfully sent, and quickly identify and resolve communication gaps. By giving employers greater confidence in message delivery and receipt, Communication Hub helps ensure employees see and stay informed on important updates while improving overall communication effectiveness and strengthening the employee experience.

In addition to multichannel delivery and AI-assisted messaging, Communication Hub includes message scheduling, urgent alert capabilities, delivery tracking, centralized communication history, and role-based permissions. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to improve oversight, support secure and compliant communication, and streamline workforce operations. The platform helps businesses scale communications more efficiently and accelerate outreach across distributed teams without adding administrative complexity.

Communication Hub will go to market through Vensure's portfolio of employer services brands, making it available to the SMBs that need it most through the long-standing relationships those customers already trust.

VensureHR, the direct employer services division of Vensure Employer Solutions, will distribute the platform to its SMB client base. Clients who already trust VensureHR to manage their payroll, benefits, compliance, and HR administration will soon have access to a modern communication platform —helping them deliver more timely, personalized and multilingual communication without adding administrative complexity.

PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and a leading technology platform serving the PEO, HCM and ASO service provider market, will offer the platform to its service provider clients. Recognizing the unique go-to-market needs of service providers, Communication Hub will enable PrismHR customers to extend these capabilities to their end clients, helping them simplify outreach, improve engagement, and gain clearer insight into how communications are delivered and received.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

About VensureHR

VensureHR is the direct employer services business unit of Vensure Employer Solutions, delivering Human Capital Management solutions directly to small and mid-size businesses. Serving as a trusted strategic partner, VensureHR provides clients with access to enterprise-caliber HR infrastructure, including payroll, benefits, compliance support, and risk management, tailored to the operational realities of growing businesses. Visit vensure.com for more information.

About PrismHR

PrismHR creates exceptional software and services, empowering human resources outsourcing service providers such as Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Administrative Service Organizations (ASOs) and payroll service providers. PrismHR's technology supports HR, payroll, benefits, compliance, onboarding and employee experience for millions of worksite employees across the United States. Today, PrismHR powers a significant portion of the HR outsourcing industry, helping providers grow, operate efficiently and deliver more value to their clients. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.

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SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions